Brazil’S Eight Official Nude Beaches

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 1988, Brazil embraced naturism, starting at Praia do Pinho in Santa Catarina, marking the country's adoption of communal living principles.



Since then, Brazil has established eight official nude beaches. Each offers a unique experience, from lively to serene.



Praia do Pinho in Balneário Camboriú, Santa Catarina, became the first official nude beach. Recognized in 1988, it is nestled among cliffs and greenery.



Stretching 500 meters, it boasts strong waves and nearby lodging and camping facilities.



Praia de Pedras Altas in Palhoça, in Santa Catarina as well, features calm seas for water activities.



Accessible via BR 101, the beach has rustic accommodation, a restaurant, and camping options. Its tranquility contrasts with the more dynamic Praia do Pinho.







Galheta Beach, near Praia Mole in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, is defined by its smooth, large rocks and native vegetation.



Visitors enjoy its fine, white sand and clear waters after a 400-meter hike. Praia Mole's popularity highlights Galheta's quieter charm.



Barra Seca Beach in Espírito Santo caters to naturism in a 200-meter stretch. Strong waves and coarse sand define it.



Reaching Barra Seca requires a bus and boat journey, adding to its secluded appeal. Facilities include kitchens, bathrooms, and camping areas.

3 of the 8 nudist beaches are located in Santa Catarina

Olho de Boi Beach in Búzios, Rio de Janeiro, is a hidden gem. It's a small, 50-meter stretch accessible via a steep 600-meter trail.



Its isolation offers a peaceful retreat devoid of seaside infrastructure.



Abricó Beach, close to Rio's Grumari Reserve, is reachable through Prainha. It's near a famous beach, yet offers a distinct, natural experience.



Visitors find a restaurant and drink stand for convenience.



Praia de Tambaba in Conde, Pernambuco, stands out with its high cliffs. It's famous for calm seas and windy conditions.



Divided into three areas, it is part of an environmental protection area known for its cleanliness.



Massarandupió Beach in Bahia is unique for its coconut tree-lined sand and warm waters.



Accessible via a 7 km sandy path, it's near Praia do Forte, offering a blend of natural beauty and accessibility.



These beaches collectively showcase Brazil's commitment to naturism, each contributing a distinct flavor to the country's naturist landscape.

MENAFN18122023007421016031ID1107619262