North Korea’S Missile Launch Escalates Tensions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile on Monday, capable of reaching the United States, as reported by Seoul and Tokyo.



This launch is a part of Pyongyang's increased weapons testing this year. The test followed a shorter-range missile launch on Sunday night.



It also came after recent warnings of nuclear attacks exchanged between North Korea, the U.S., and South Korea.



South Korea's military detected this launch from the Pyongyang area. The missile flew about 1,000 kilometers and landed in the Sea of Japan.



This sea is also known as the East Sea. Japan's Defense Ministry identified the missile as an ICBM.



This type of missile can reach the entire U.S., according to Deputy Defense Minister Shingo Miyake.







He explained that given its trajectory, the missile's potential range could surpass 15,000 kilometers, although this assertion remains unverified for now.



The missile's flight lasted over an hour, reaching a maximum height of 6,000 km. It fell into Japan's exclusive economic zone, indicating the missile's extensive reach.



In response, South Korea's national security council convened urgently. They strongly condemned North Korea , seeing this as a threat to regional and global peace.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol called for a prompt and decisive response to any provocations.



Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida labeled the launch a peace and stability threat. He noted that it violated U.N. Security Council resolutions.

U.S. State Department condemned the missile launch

The U.N. Security Council has passed resolutions against North Korea's nuclear and missile programs since 2006. Despite this, Pyongyang continues testing.



The U.S. State Department condemned the missile launch. China, North Korea's ally, reaffirmed support for Pyongyang without directly addressing the incident.



North Korea has conducted several ICBM tests this year, including a solid-fuel Hwasong-18 missile in July.



Experts believe this latest launch might involve a similar missile. These missiles are concerning due to their rapid launch capabilities from mobile platforms.



Recently, the U.S. and South Korea warned that a nuclear attack by North Korea could end its regime. This launch comes amidst these heightened tensions.



North Korea has declared itself an irreversible nuclear power. It insists on retaining its nuclear program, which it deems vital for its survival.



This ongoing situation highlights the complex geopolitical tensions in the region.

