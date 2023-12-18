(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In his campaign speech for the 2024 presidential elections, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized Russia's future as a sovereign nation.



He declared that Russia must either remain self-sufficient and sovereign or it would cease to exist.



This statement underscores the importance Putin places on national independence and resilience.



Putin's focus on sovereignty highlights his vision for Russia's autonomy. He insists on Russia making independent decisions, free from external influences.



The president's remarks imply a strong stance against subordination to other powers, emphasizing national pride and self-reliance.



Furthermore, Putin assured that the 2024 presidential elections would strictly comply with legal standards.







He emphasized the people's role as the bedrock of Russia's sovereignty, the source of its power and freedoms.



Despite external challenges, Putin confirmed the unwavering constitutional guarantees of Russian citizens' rights and freedoms.



This approach to sovereignty and lawfulness in the elections reflects a commitment to political stability and continuity.



Putin's emphasis on lawful and democratic procedures indicates a desire for an orderly political process.



Putin's remarks, along with support from the United Russia party, suggest his continued influence in Russian politics.



If reelected, his administration will likely maintain a focus on national autonomy and resilience.



This policy resonates with many in Russia, aligning with a broader theme of reinforcing Russia's global position.

MENAFN18122023007421016031ID1107619260