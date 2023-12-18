Brazil’S Week Ahead: Political And Economic Highlights

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week, Brazil's political and economic landscape is set for key developments, including the promulgation of the tax reform passed last Friday.



The Chamber of Deputies made changes to the proposal, removing parts approved by the Senate. This means no further Senate voting is necessary.



Secondly, the 2024 budget vote is scheduled for Wednesday in a joint Congressional session.



Both the Preliminary Budget Law (LDO) and the Annual Budget Law (LOA) are up for decision. This is crucial in shaping Brazil's economic plans for next year.



The ICMS subsidy, under MP 1.185, is also expected to pass in the Senate. This follows recent political setbacks for the government.







However, the subsidy's revenue projection has been downgraded, impacting deficit reduction goals.



Monday marks a significant appointment, with Paulo Gonet becoming the new Attorney General.



His role will be critical, especially in inquiries against Jair Bolsonaro and the CPI recommendations.



President Lula's presence at Gonet's inauguration indicates the administration's focus on legal matters.



In economic news, the Federal Revenue will release the November tax collection data. The market anticipates a slight year-over-year increase, signaling Brazil's fiscal health.



Lastly, the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) meets on Tuesday. They will decide on increasing biodiesel in the fuel mix. This move has sustainability and fiscal implications.



Together, these events represent a pivotal week for Brazil, impacting both its immediate and long-term future.

