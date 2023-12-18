Goldman Sachs Reports Major Change In Crypto Market

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, the cryptocurrency market experienced a significant shift towards institutionalization, as noted by Goldman Sachs .



This change is characterized by a move from predominantly unregulated activities to more regulated and centralized initiatives.



The shift indicates a maturation of the market, attracting more traditional and institutional investors.



Previously, the crypto market operated largely in unregulated spaces, focusing on decentralized trading and investment.



However, in 2023, this trend changed, with regulated alternatives gaining prominence, especially in the derivatives market.



This transition marks a new phase in the crypto sector's evolution. The derivatives market, particularly for bitcoin and ether, emerged as a key area of growth.







The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), a major platform for derivatives trading, experienced increased activity in bitcoin and ether futures.



This surge at CME reflects a broader interest from institutional investors.



Goldman Sachs highlighted October as a pivotal month for Bitcoin, drawing significant institutional attention.



Speculation around the potential approval of a spot bitcoin ETF and the desire for hedge exposure through derivatives drove this interest.



Consequently, the total open interest in bitcoin derivatives reached a record high.



Ether's futures trading also saw growth, though it fluctuated between 20% and 50% of bitcoin's volume throughout the year.



This pattern suggests a growing but still maturing market for ether compared to bitcoin.



The expectation of the SEC approving spot price bitcoin ETFs contributed to this trend.



Anticipation for these ETFs fueled the demand for available regulated investment products, including derivatives.



This movement towards institutionalization reflects the crypto market's ongoing adaptation to meet broader investor needs and regulatory standards.

