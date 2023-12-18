Pathogen Or Plant Disease Detection And Monitoring Market Worth $3.93 Bn By 2031 - Exclusive Report By Insightace Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market - (By Application (Open Field, Controlled Environment), By Product (Diagnostic Kits, Digital Solutions, Laboratory Services)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

InsightAce Analytic, the Global Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market is valued at US$ 1.73 Bn in 2022 , and it is expected to reach US$ 3.93 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.02% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 . Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection And Monitoring Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 1.73 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 3.93 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 10.02 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Application, Product Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; South East Asia; South Korea Competitive Landscape Abingdon Health, Planet Labs PBC, Adia, Inc., BIOREBA AG, Creative Diagnostics, Drone Ag, Labellum Comunicaciones Distribuends S.L., Dorney, Ceres Imaging, FIXAR-AERO, LLC, Jeopardy Agriculture, GeoPard Agriculture, TwistDx Limited, and Others

Pathogen or plant disease detection and monitoring involve various methods and technologies to identify, track, and manage diseases affecting plants. The global market for pathogen or plant disease detection and monitoring has been experiencing growth due to various factors, including the increasing concern for food security, rising demand for high-quality crops, and the impact of climate change on agriculture. Early detection and monitoring of plant diseases are crucial to prevent widespread crop losses, optimize yields, and reduce the need for chemical inputs. Several companies and research institutions are actively contributing to developing pathogen or plant disease detection technologies. Key players include established agribusinesses, technology companies, and startups specializing in precision agriculture and plant health. Moreover, growing awareness about sustainable farming practices and the reduction of chemical inputs has led to increased interest in disease detection technologies that enable targeted interventions. Rising integration of advanced technologies, such as remote sensing, IoT (Internet of Things), and artificial intelligence, has enhanced the correctness and efficiency of disease detection and monitoring systems.

List of Prominent Players in The Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection And Monitoring Market:



Abingdon Health

Planet Labs PBC

Adia, Inc.

BIOREBA AG

Creative Diagnostics

Drone Ag

Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L.

Dornegy

Ceres Imaging

FIXAR-AERO, LLC

Jeopardy Agriculture



GeoPard Agriculture

TwistDx Limited Others

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-



The pathogen or plant disease detection and monitoring market is primarily driven by the country's significant reliance on agriculture as a key economic sector. With a diverse range of crops cultivated, the demand for effective disease detection technologies is heightened, ensuring the health and productivity of crops crucial to Paraguay's economy. Government initiatives supporting sustainable agricultural practices and food security play a pivotal role in incentivizing the adoption of advanced technologies among farmers.

The unique climate conditions in Paraguay, coupled with the potential threat of various plant diseases, underscore the importance of monitoring solutions tailored to local agricultural needs. Access to technology, awareness campaigns, and educational programs contribute to the widespread adoption of these technologies, empowering farmers with the related knowledge and tools needed to safeguard their crops.

Additionally, the country's participation in international agricultural trade and adherence to global quality standards further accentuate the necessity for robust pathogen detection and monitoring systems, ensuring the production of high-quality crops for domestic consumption and export.



Challenges:

One significant challenge is the financial constraint experienced by many farmers, particularly small-scale ones, limiting their ability to invest in expensive detection systems. The high initial costs associated with implementing advanced technologies, such as remote sensing and molecular diagnostics, can act as a deterrent to widespread adoption. Moreover, a lack of awareness and education among farmers about the benefits of these technologies may contribute to a slow uptake.

Interoperability issues among different technologies and systems can also present hurdles, hindering seamless integration into existing agricultural practices. Moreover, Concerns related to data security may add another layer of reluctance, especially as these technologies involve the collection and analysis of sensitive agricultural data. Additionally, the regulatory environment may need to be fully aligned with the rapid advancements in detection technologies, creating uncertainties and slowing the adoption process.



Regional Trends :

The North American pathogen or plant disease detection and monitoring market is expected to register a major market share. The North American region, comprising the United States, Canada, and Mexico, has a well-developed and technologically advanced agricultural sector. The pathogen or plant disease detection and monitoring market in North America is driven by several factors, reflecting the region's commitment to ensuring food security, optimizing agricultural productivity, and adopting sustainable farming practices.

The adoption of precision agriculture techniques involving data-driven technologies to optimize farming practices has spurred the demand for sophisticated disease detection tools. Besides, the European region had a substantial share of the market. The rise of leading research institutions and companies focused on agricultural biotechnology and plant health contributes to continuous innovation in pathogen detection technologies.



Recent Developments

In Sept 2021 , Agdia introduced a new Rapid Isothermal Product designed specifically for the detection of the Fusarium Wilt Pathogen. Fusarium oxysporum is a widely distributed fungus species that can be found in soils worldwide. This species complex is commonly found in the microbial communities of plant rhizospheres in cultivated crops, including both monocots and dicots, throughout a wide range of climates from tropical to temperate.

Segmentation of Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market-

By Application



Open Field Controlled Environment

By Product



Diagnostic Kits

Digital Solutions Laboratory Services

By Region-

North America-



The US

Canada Mexico

Europe-



Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa-



GCC Countries

South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

