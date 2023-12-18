Frost & Sullivan Applauds Future-Ready Enterprises At The 2023 India Manufacturing Excellence Awards

~Nominations for the 20th edition of the awards are now open~

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently wrapped up the 19th edition of the India Manufacturing Excellence Awards (IMEA)

at Taj Bangalore, Bengaluru. 17 companies were celebrated for their achievements in optimizing operational excellence and demonstrating future readiness. The evaluation criteria included the utilization of digital manufacturing tools, optimization of the supply chain, and effective enhancement of manufacturing capabilities. A total of 22 awards were presented during the grand ceremony held on December 15, 2023.

This year's awards were presented to companies across four major categories: Indian Manufacturer of the Year Award, Future-Ready Factory of the Year Award, Smart Factory of the Year Award, and Gold Award. Hindalco Industries Limited received the evening's top honors-the Indian Manufacturer of the Year Award, while ABB India Limited - Smart Power Division walked away with the Smart Factory of the Year Award, the 1st Runner-Up of the Indian Manufacturer of The Year Award. Hindalco Industries Limited - Mahan Aluminium, Aditya Aluminium - Hindalco Industries Limited, Vedanta Limited, Royal Enfield - A Unit Of Eicher Motors Limited and Karam Safety Private Limited were awarded the Future Ready Factory of the Year. The newly introduced Consistency Awards were well-deservedly bestowed upon Hindalco Industries Limited - Mahan Aluminium and ABB India Limited - Smart Power Division.

Congratulating the award recipients, Rahul Sharma, VP & Global Head, Digital Transformation & Sustainability, Frost & Sullivan , said, "We extend our heartiest congratulations to all the winners for their commendable achievements in optimizing their manufacturing operations. These awards signify the sustained excellence and commitment demonstrated by these companies in their respective fields. Looking back, the event underscored the ongoing shift in manufacturing practices towards greater efficiency, sustainability, and resilience. The industry leaders serve as a source of inspiration for the future of manufacturing excellence."

Deepak NG, Managing Director, Dassault Systemes India ,

said, "Digital technologies are shaping the new face of manufacturing and are dramatically improving human-machine efficiency. Companies that will effectively implement virtual twins will have a competitive advantage in terms of price points and time to market. India Manufacturing Excellence Awards (IMEA) constituted by Frost & Sullivan is based on the same premise and belief, with a proprietary assessment methodology perfected over 1000+ manufacturing sites. For manufacturing leaders, now is the time to take a step forward and accelerate toward digital maturity, sustainability, and improved business performance."

IMEA is the country's earliest and most respected assessment-based manufacturing award. With a proprietary assessment methodology, this program is an ideal platform to drive your operational excellence journey. Over the past 19 years, Frost & Sullivan has assisted automotive, industrial engineering, FMCG, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and metals-based organizations to advance their manufacturing capabilities, extend supply chains, and optimize production systems.

The event was supported by

Dassault Systemes as Technology Partner, CNBC TV18 as Television Media Partner, and Manufacturing Today, MOTORINDIA and EV Tech News as Media Partners and

Bizvin as Outreach Partner.

To know more about the awards and the methodology, please visit:

Recipients of the India Manufacturing Excellence Awards 2023