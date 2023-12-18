(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Autonomous Ships Market is expected to grow from USD 29.00 Million in 2022 to USD 91.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.83% during the forecast period. |Source:PRIMEIQ RESEARCH (OPC) PRIVATE LIMITED

The global Autonomous Ships market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The market is driven by the increasing demand for efficient and safe transportation, the need to reduce human error and maintenance cost, and the rising investments in the development of autonomous technologies. North America is anticipated to hold a substantial share of the market owing to the presence of major manufacturers and increasing government initiatives. The Autonomous Ships Market size is expected to grow from USD 29.00 Million in 2022 to USD 91.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.83% during the forecast period.

The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Autonomous ships are vessels that are capable of operating without a crew onboard. They use advanced technologies such as AI, sensors, and GPS to navigate and perform various tasks. The market for autonomous ships is segmented based on type into maritime autonomous ships and small autonomous ships, and application into commercial and scientific, and military and security. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Australia, and Europe. The key players in this market are Kongsberg, Rolls-Royce, ASV, DARPA, NYK Line, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, and HNA Group. The regulatory and legal factors specific to this market vary based on regional conditions. For instance, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has developed guidelines on the safe operation and deployment of autonomous ships, while the European Commission has developed a policy and legal framework to support the introduction of these vessels into EU waters.

Autonomous Ships Market Trends and Market Analysis

Autonomous ships, also known as unmanned vessels or autonomous surface vehicles (ASVs), are vessels that operate without human intervention, relying on advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, sensors, and communication systems. The target market for autonomous ships spans various industries, including shipping, defense, and offshore exploration. These vessels offer increased operational efficiency, cost savings, and reduced human risk in maritime activities.

Companies like Kongsberg, Rolls-Royce, ASV, DARPA, and NYK Line are at the forefront of the autonomous ships market. Kongsberg and Rolls-Royce, in particular, are key players, providing comprehensive solutions for autonomous navigation and control systems. ASV specializes in unmanned surface vehicle technologies, while DARPA contributes to cutting-edge research in autonomous maritime capabilities, influencing military applications. NYK Line, a major shipping company, explores autonomous technologies to enhance safety and operational performance.

The autonomous ships market is witnessing a trend towards increased collaboration between technology providers and shipping companies to develop and implement standardized autonomous systems. However, challenges persist, including regulatory hurdles, cybersecurity concerns, and public skepticism. The market's future outlook depends on addressing these challenges, industry-wide collaboration, and continuous technological advancements to enhance the safety and reliability of autonomous ships.

Top Featured Companies Dominating the Global Autonomous Ships Market

Kongsberg and Rolls-Royce are the two main players dominating the market, providing advanced technologies and services to the customers. Kongsberg recently announced their plan to develop the world's first fully autonomous and electric container ship, Yara Birkeland, which will be launched by 2020. Rolls-Royce is also working on similar projects and has recently unveiled its vision for the future of autonomous shipping, which includes remote and autonomous vessels and smart ports.

ASV, DARPA, and HNA Group are other players in the market, providing various technologies and services related to autonomous ships. NYK Line and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines are the leading players in the container shipping industry, and they are also investing in autonomous ship technology to improve transportation efficiencies and reduce costs.

These companies are using autonomous ship technology to improve the safety, efficiency, and profitability of their operations. The technology helps to reduce the risk of accidents caused by human error and saves on crew costs. Cost savings and efficiency improvements are the main drivers of the adoption of autonomous ship technology.

The Kongsberg had a revenue of $1.38 billion in 2019, while Rolls-Royce had a revenue of $18.99 billion. NYK Line had a revenue of $19.23 billion, and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines had a revenue of $13.02 billion. These companies' investments in autonomous ship technology are expected to further increase their revenues and market share in the future.

In terms of Product Type, the Autonomous Ships market is segmented into:



Maritime Autonomous Ships Small Autonomous Ships

Maritime Autonomous Ships, also known as fully autonomous ships, are the largest type of autonomous ships and are used for commercial purposes. These ships are equipped with advanced technologies such as radar, GPS, and sensors, which allow them to operate without a crew. They are mainly used in the transportation of cargo and goods across oceans as they offer a more efficient and cost-effective means of shipping. These ships do not require crew facilities, which reduces weight and increases the capacity of cargo that can be transported. Moreover, they can also operate 24/7, reducing the time it takes to transport goods.

Small Autonomous Ships are smaller in size and are mainly used for research, surveillance, and detection purposes. These ships are equipped with sensors and other devices that can detect underwater mines and other hazards. Small autonomous ships offer a safe and cost-effective means of exploring deep sea and remote areas. They can also be used to monitor and track marine life, weather conditions, and pollution levels.

In terms of Product Application, the Autonomous Ships market is segmented into:



Commercial & Scientific Military & Security

Autonomous ships have various applications in commercial and scientific, military, and security sectors. In commercial and scientific sectors, autonomous ships are used for transportation of goods and cargo, oceanographic research, exploration, and surveying. These ships are equipped with advanced sensors, communication technologies, and navigation systems that allow them to operate without human intervention. In military and security sectors, autonomous ships play a crucial role in coastal surveillance, border protection, and anti-submarine warfare.

Autonomous Ships Market Regional Synopsis

The Autonomous Ships market is expected to be dominated by regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. North America is expected to have the largest market share with a valuation of around 40%, owing to the presence of key players and increasing investments in research and development activities. Europe is also anticipated to hold a significant share of the Autonomous Ships market, with a projected valuation of around 30%. The growth of the market in the European region can be attributed to the increasing demand from naval defense and commercial sectors.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the Autonomous Ships market with a projected market share of around 25%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for autonomous vessels in the oil & gas industry and the rising investments in the marine industry. Other regions such as the Middle East & Africa and South America are also expected to witness moderate growth in the Autonomous Ships market, with a projected market share of around 5%.

