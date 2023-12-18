Green Hydrogen Market Size Projected To Reach USD 134.38 Billion By 2032

Ottawa, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global green hydrogen market size accounted for USD 6.26 billion in 2023 and is growing at a noteworthy CAGR of 40.6% from 2023 to 2032, Asia Pacific led the global market with the largest market share in 2022.



The green hydrogen market is driven by growing investment, technological advancements, and increasing energy transition. In addition, the growing renewable energy integration and decarbonization of industry is another important factor that propelled the market expansion during the forecast period.

Green hydrogen refers to hydrogen gas that is produced using renewable energy sources, typically through a process called electrolysis. Unlike conventional hydrogen production methods that often rely on fossil fuels, such as natural gas, green hydrogen is considered environmentally friendly and sustainable. The production of green hydrogen involves using electricity generated from renewable sources such as wind, solar, or hydropower to split water molecules (H2O) into hydrogen (H2) and Oxygen (O2) through electrolysis. This process does not emit greenhouse gases or other pollutants, making it a clean and sustainable way to produce hydrogen. The growing funding by public and private players is expected to propel the green hydrogen market during the forecast period.

For instance, in July 2023, as part of a $74.44 million initiative to reduce carbon emissions from the alumina refining process, Rio Tinto and Sumitomo Corporation will construct a groundbreaking hydrogen facility in Gladstone. Following a $21.5 million raise in co-funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) of the federal government, the Yarwun Hydrogen Calcination Pilot Demonstration Program was approved. The initiative aims to show that employing hydrogen in the calcination process-which involves heating hydrated alumina to temperatures as high as 1,000 degrees Celsius-is a viable option. It entails updating the refinery's processing machinery and building a hydrogen plant there. If the initiative is successful, it may open the door for widespread worldwide use of the technology.

The largest green hydrogen projects to be constructed in Australia will be financed by the $2 billion Hydrogen Headstart program, which was announced by the Australian government. Up to three flagship projects that have the potential to produce up to one gigawatt of hydrogen electrolyzer capacity are the focus of Hydrogen Headstart.



Key Insights:



The alkaline electrolyzer segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The solar energy segment is expected to hold a substantial market share during the forecast period. The refining segment is expected to dominate the market share over the forecast period.



Regional Stance:

The Asia Pacific green hydrogen market size was valued at USD 2,95 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 65,34 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 41.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the abundance of renewable resources. The region is rich in renewable energy resources, including solar and wind power. This availability of clean energy sources provides a strong foundation for the production of green hydrogen through electrolysis. For instance, as of November 30, 2022, the nation ranked fourth in the world for solar photovoltaic (PV) deployment with 61.97 gigawatts (GW) of installed solar capacity.

Further boosting the market boom in the region is the government's growing financing and support for renewable energy sources. A $150 million IBRD loan, a $28 million Clean Technology Fund (CTF) loan, and a $22 million CTF grant, for instance, were signed by the Indian government, Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), and the World Bank to support India in increasing its power generation capacity through cleaner, renewable energy sources. The agreement highlights India's resolve to meet the challenges posed by climate change by achieving 500 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy by 2030.

Furthermore, the expansion of the market in this region is anticipated to be driven by the increasing investment made by the major players, especially in China and India. For instance, by an agreement with the Egyptian government, ReNew Power, the largest renewables firm in India, would spend $8 billion on a green hydrogen plant in the Suez Canal in November 2022. In a trial phase that begins in 2026, the project intends to generate 20,000 tonnes (t) of green hydrogen annually, to eventually increase this up to 200,000t.

Report Highlights:

Electrolyzer Insights

The alkaline electrolyzer segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Alkaline electrolysis is a mature and well-established technology for hydrogen production. It involves the electrolysis of water using an alkaline electrolyte usually potassium hydroxide and two electrodes to generate hydrogen and oxygen. Additionally, the growing product launch in the industry also favors market expansion over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2023, the EdisonFuture subsidiary of Phoenix Motor Inc., a prominent supplier of electrification solutions for medium-duty vehicles, introduced a new Alkaline Electrolyzer solution for the manufacture of green hydrogen products, in addition to its current Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM). The new product line bolsters the business's continued dedication to promoting renewable energy sources and the shift to a world without carbon emissions.

Source Insights

The solar energy segment is expected to hold a substantial market share during the forecast period. Solar energy can be used to power electrolysis processes, specifically through photovoltaic (PV) panels. Solar electrolysis involves using electricity generated from sunlight to split water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen, producing green hydrogen. Government incentives and policies supporting renewable energy and hydrogen production have encouraged the integration of solar energy into green hydrogen projects. Financial support and favorable regulatory frameworks contribute to the growth of solar-powered hydrogen initiatives.

End User Insights

The refining segment is expected to dominate the market share over the forecast period. In the refining sector, hydrogen is a crucial feedstock used in various processes such as hydrocracking and desulfurization. Traditionally, hydrogen has been produced from fossil fuels, but the shift toward green hydrogen involves using renewable energy to produce hydrogen electrolysis. In addition, green hydrogen offers a pathway for the decarbonization of refining processes. By replacing conventional hydrogen produced from natural gas with green hydrogen, the carbon footprint of refining operations can be significantly reduced. Thus, these advantages are expected to propel the market expansion during the forecast period.

