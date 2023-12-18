Million Signature Petition Launched For Black Learner Success: Unite For Equity In Higher Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Now, more than ever, community college leaders must intensify racial equity efforts to ensure Black students achieve academic and career goals.

- Dr. Keith Curry, President & CEO of Compton CollegeFORT WASHINGTON, MD, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a crucial move to champion Black Learner Success in higher education, the LEVEL UP & Get REAL initiative, led by Dr. Keith Curry, President & CEO of Compton College and Equity Avengers co-founder, has unveiled the "Million Signature Petition for Black Learner Success." This petition calls on individuals to affirm their support for Black Learner Success and aims to gather one million voices in a resounding call for equity.The facts are clear: affirmative action ensures qualified students can access highly selective institutions that, for generations, have been unattainable for many, especially historically underrepresented and racially minoritized students. The recent Supreme Court decision consequences remain to be seen, but one thing is certain: students of color and the principles of democracy will be impacted. Now, more than ever, community college leaders must intensify racial equity efforts to ensure Black students achieve academic and career goals.The Million Signature Petition for Black Learner Success invites individuals to stand in solidarity with Black learners by affirming their commitment to Black Learner excellence. Signing the petition is a simple yet powerful act to support equitable access to higher education. To be part of one million voices for Black learner success, visit: .Over an extended period, Black learners pursuing higher education have faced systemic neglect, resulting in a decline in Black student enrollment and persistent disparities in college outcomes. The American higher education system has lost approximately 600,000 Black learners in the last decade alone. Urgent action is required to address the widening disparity in college participation for Black students and prevent the exclusion of thousands from valuable postsecondary credentials.The LEVEL UP & Get REAL initiative has been at the forefront of addressing the decline in Black student enrollment. Achieving significant milestones, including the release of the comprehensive research brief "A National Imperative: Addressing Black Student Enrollment" in April 2022 and the collaborative report "LEVEL UP: Leveraging Explicit Value for Every Learner, Unapologetically" in March 2023, the initiative has provided actionable recommendations for systemic change.The initiative has organized impactful events such as the Atlanta, GA, and the SUNY New York, NY Black Learner Summits and secured the commitment of colleagues in Chicago and Detroit to host workshops for campus leaders to examine their own Black Learner enrollment and success data and unpack how their institutions can adopt the LEVEL UP and Get REAL agenda. Additionally, the recent launch of The Alliance of Black Learner Excellence at Community Colleges underscores the commitment to building institutional capacity and fostering improvements in access and success for minoritized learners.Join the Movement: Sign the Petition TodayTo be a part of this transformative movement and lend your voice to Black Learner Success, sign the Million Signature Petition for Black Learner Success at . Let us unite for equity in higher education, disrupt systemic neglect, and empower Black learners to achieve their academic and career goals.About LEVEL UP & Get REAL Initiative:The LEVEL UP & Get REAL initiative is a research, policy, and advocacy initiative supported by the Lumina Foundation and ECMC Foundation. Managed by HCM Strategists in collaboration with Achieving the Dream, EducationCounsel, Equity Avengers, and Provoc, the initiative is dedicated to advancing Black learner excellence and success in higher education. Learn more at .

Kelly Davidson

KellyMaven Media

+1 301-300-4011

...