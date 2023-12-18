Global Organic Fruit And Nut Farming Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12.4% Rate Through The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Organic Fruit And Nut Farming Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Organic Fruit And Nut Farming Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's "Organic Fruit And Nut Farming Global Market Report 2023" is an all-encompassing information source covering every aspect of the organic fruit and nut farming market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the market size for organic fruit and nut farming is projected to achieve $60.82 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.4%.

The growth in the market for organic fruit and nut farming is attributed to the rising demand for organic food. North America region is anticipated to dominate the organic fruit and nut farming market share. Key players in the organic fruit and nut farming market include Biorfarm, Koraput Organic, MyGreen Mart, Organic Tapovana, Plenty, Atlántica Agrícola, and Aero Farm Systems.

Organic Fruit And Nut Farming Market Segments

.By Product Type: Orange Groves, Citrus Groves, Non-Citrus Fruit, Nuts, Other Product Types

.By Farming Type: Pure Organic farming, Intergrated Oraganic farming

.By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Other Distribution Channels.

.By Geography: The global organic fruit and nut farming market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Organic fruit farming is defined as the practice of growing crops without the use of herbicides, synthetic pesticides, and fertilizers. Organic nuts farming refers to growing nuts without the use of chemicals such as pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers.

