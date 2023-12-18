(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Insurance Technology Investment Trends Report

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2023) - Global insurance IT spending is expected to reach $362 billion by 2025. Wouldn't it be helpful to know where that investment is going?

Reuters Events surveyed 500+ carriers to find out what technologies they are planning to invest in, producing a 10-minute read summarizing the key technology investment trends and drivers for the insurance market.

Our comprehensive report provides you with the insights you need to make informed investment decisions, including:



Which technologies insurance carriers are planning to invest in over the next 2 years

What are the prominent drivers and blockers for technology investment How technology preferences differ per insurance line and organization size (determined by annual net premiums)

Here's a snippet of the key insights:

Analytics is the top technology set that insurance providers are investing in , with 40% of our respondents highlighting planned investment in the next two years.

There is falling investment sentiment for cloud storage technologies - just 21% of our respondents plan to invest in these solutions over the next two years, contrasting with rising interest in Artificial Intelligence (AI) with much anticipation building around it.

Budget restrictions and how new technologies integrate with legacy systems the two most commonly cited obstacles (identified by 53% and 52% respectively).

A greater share of respondents from larger organizations are planning investments in AI than smaller organizations, indicating that they stand to be in a much more advantageous position to benefit from advancements in this technology set.

