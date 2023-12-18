International OCD Foundation Names Senior Strategic Leader With Proven Organizational Growth Experience As Executive Director

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / The International OCD Foundation (IOCDF) has appointed Rebecca "Becky" Deusser, a proven senior executive with deep experience driving growth at mission-driven organizations, as its new Executive Director effective Jan. 8, 2024.



IOCDF Logo



Deusser brings an unwavering commitment to mental health awareness and advocacy, coupled with strong expertise in driving impactful change, to the IOCDF. She has an impressive background in strategic leadership, change management, organizational design, communications, advocacy, and public and governmental affairs. Most recently, she was Vice President for Strategy & Growth: communications and external affairs at Tufts Medicine, an integrated health system based in Massachusetts.

"We're thrilled to have Becky onboard," said IOCDF Board of Directors President Susan Boaz. "Her proven strategic leadership at mission-driven organizations comes at the perfect time for the organization as we prepare to implement a new strategic plan to realize our vision of ensuring that everyone impacted by OCD and related disorders has immediate access to effective treatment and support. On behalf of our entire community, I welcome Becky to the IOCDF and look forward to her significant contributions in the years to come."

"I am excited for the opportunity to build on the many successes of the IOCDF as the organization embarks on a new phase of growth," said Deusser. "Taking the helm at the IOCDF fulfills my long-term goal and passion to lead an organization committed to building awareness and community for all those impacted by mental illness through learning, sharing, and advocacy. I look forward to working with the entire community to move the IOCDF forward as we seek to provide help, healing, and hope for everyone affected by OCD and related disorders."

Deusser's diverse experience also includes senior leadership positions for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, such as chief of staff at the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, and various roles for former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, including policy director and Deputy Press Secretary. Notably, Deusser was a member and former chair of the Massachusetts Statewide Mental Health Advisory Council. She holds a master's degree in science and medical journalism and an MBA, both from Boston University, and an undergraduate degree from Mount Holyoke College.

The announcement of the IOCDF's new Executive Director follows the appointment last month of Dr. Sanjaya Saxena as the IOCDF's first-ever director of clinical and research affairs, serving as the liaison to the Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board (SCB), and facilitating communication and collaboration between the SCB and IOCDF staff and board. Dr. Sabine Wilhem, PhD, who has served as the vice-chair of the SCB and has been instrumental in the success of the organization, has generously accepted the position of chair of the SCB and will serve in this transitional role for the next two years.

Contact Information

Amanda Ota

Communications Manager

[email protected]

(205) 545-4244

Related Images