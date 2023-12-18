Migrant Ship Capsized Off Libya, Killing Over 60 Passengers

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A boat carrying dozens of migrants trying to reach Europe
capsized off the coast of Libya, leaving more than 60 people dead,
including women and children, Azernews reports.
Strong waves capsized the boat carrying 86 migrants off Zuwara
on Libya's western coast late Saturday, killing 61, according to
survivors, according to the U.N.'s International Organization for
Migration.
On Twitter, the agency noted,“The central Mediterranean
continues to be one of the world's most dangerous migration
routes.”
