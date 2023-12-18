               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

BP Suspends All Transit Traffic Through Red Sea


12/18/2023 10:10:34 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

British BP suspends the transit of cargoes through the Red Sea due to a decrease in the safety of shipping, Azernews reports, citing the company's press service.

"In light of the deteriorating situation with the safety of shipping in the Red Sea, BP has decided to temporarily suspend all transit through it," the press service said in a statement.

Thus, the company's cargoes will not go through the Suez Canal but along a longer route around Africa.

Earlier, on December 16, the French transport group CMA CGM, as well as the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Moller-Maersk Group, and Hapag-Lloyd, announced the suspension of cargo transit through the Red Sea.

MENAFN18122023000195011045ID1107619186

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search