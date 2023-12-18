BP Suspends All Transit Traffic Through Red Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

British BP suspends the transit of cargoes through the Red Sea due to a decrease in the safety of shipping, Azernews reports, citing the company's press service.

"In light of the deteriorating situation with the safety of shipping in the Red Sea, BP has decided to temporarily suspend all transit through it," the press service said in a statement.

Thus, the company's cargoes will not go through the Suez Canal but along a longer route around Africa.

Earlier, on December 16, the French transport group CMA CGM, as well as the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Moller-Maersk Group, and Hapag-Lloyd, announced the suspension of cargo transit through the Red Sea.