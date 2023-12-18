BP Suspends All Transit Traffic Through Red Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
British BP suspends the transit of cargoes through the Red Sea
due to a decrease in the safety of shipping, Azernews reports, citing the company's press
service.
"In light of the deteriorating situation with the safety of
shipping in the Red Sea, BP has decided to temporarily suspend all
transit through it," the press service said in a statement.
Thus, the company's cargoes will not go through the Suez Canal
but along a longer route around Africa.
Earlier, on December 16, the French transport group CMA CGM, as
well as the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Moller-Maersk
Group, and Hapag-Lloyd, announced the suspension of cargo transit
through the Red Sea.
