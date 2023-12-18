Ukrainian Military Scale Back Some Operations Due To Shortfall In Foreign Assistance - Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Frontline Ukrainian troops face shortages of artillery shells and have scaled back some military operations due to a shortfall in foreign assistance.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, spoke about this with Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

"There's a problem with ammunition, especially post-Soviet (shells) - that's 122 mm, 152 mm. The volumes that we have today are not sufficient for us today, given our needs So, we're redistributing it. We're replanning tasks that we had set for ourselves and making them smaller because we need to provide for them," he said, without providing details.

According to the general, the Russians also face problems with ammunition. However, he did not specify what kind of problems.

He noted that the exhausted Ukrainian troops on the southeastern front have gone on the defensive in some areas, but are trying to attack in other sectors. Ukrainian forces still expect victories but would benefit from reserves to rotate and rest them, Tarnavskyi emphasized.

"In some areas, we moved (to defence), and in some we continue our offensive actions - by manoeuvre, fire and by moving forward. And we are preparing our reserves for our further large-scale actions," the general said, adding that all brigades were working out ways to give personnel some rest.

"Today we have certain difficulties with the personnel that we have on the front lines. Yes, today they are not so fresh, not so rested," he said. "Every commander should have a reserve. We have many years of experience of conducting military operations in winter conditions. Logistics, and evacuation and movement of equipment and personnel are complicated," he said.

According to Tarnavskyi, winter conditions - the cold, reduced visibility and lack of cover from trees that have no foliage - were a challenge for both sides.

Russia is on the offensive in the east and trying to encircle the strategic eastern town of Avdiivka, whose defence Tarnavskyi oversees. He added that the situation in Avdiivka was changing "every day and every night" with Russian forces regularly altering their tactics, having achieved "partial success in some areas at a depth of about 1.5 to 2km".

"I believe that we are firmly maintaining these lines today. Today, the enemy is pressuring us with their numbers. They have never cared and will not care for their personnel,” the general said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops continued active infantry attacks with the support of armored vehicles and aircraft in the Tavria sector.