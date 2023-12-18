Polish Carriers Again Block Truck Traffic At Dorohusk-Yahodyn

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Polish side started a protest near the Dorohusk checkpoint.

The spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, reported this to Ukrinform.

"At 15:05 Kyiv time, representatives of Polish carriers started a campaign to block traffic for trucks on the road leading to the Dorohusk checkpoint, which is opposite the Ukrainian Yahodyn checkpoint," the spokesman said.

The State Border Guard Service also clarified that the protest organizers plan to let only one truck through per hour. At the same time, they inform that vehicles carrying security and humanitarian cargo, as well as those transporting animals, perishable food, etc. will be allowed to pass.

In addition, according to available information, the protesters do not plan to interfere with bus traffic.

As reported, Polish carriers, who were allowed by the District Court in Lublin to resume the blockade of the border in Dorohusk, are returning to protest at the border on Monday. They are joined by Polish farmers who are also blockading the border at this location and putting forward their demands. Among the demands of the Polish farmers who join the protest are a ban on sugar imports from Ukraine, immediate direct payments to farmers, monetary compensation for corn producers, etc.