Zelensky Appoints Antimonopoly Committee State Commissioner

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Maksym Sandyha as state commissioner of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine.

The corresponding decree, No.822/2023 of December 18, was published on the president's website , Ukrinform reports.

"To appoint Sandyha Maksym Viktorovych as State Commissioner of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine," the document says.

As reported, Maksym Sandyha served as deputy head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization since 2021.

On September 13, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree to dismiss Serhiy Tyshchyk from the post of state commissioner of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine.