Chinese Experts To Assess Kazakhstan's Veterinary Services In Use

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 18. Chinese specialists have arrived in Kazakhstan to conduct an audit of the veterinary service, Trend reports.

The audit takes place from December 17 to December 24, 2023.

The Chinese delegation will conduct audits of veterinary laboratories, slaughterhouses, and agricultural enterprises.

Foreign experts also urged visiting economic companies in Kazakhstan to become acquainted with their work and experience in the field of veterinary medicine.

Meanwhile, the veterinary service is being audited as part of Kazakhstan and China's bilateral cooperation on food security.

The audit will enable for the identification of the strengths and limitations of Kazakhstan's veterinary service, as well as the development of recommendations for its improvement.

Furthermore, Kazakhstan's trade turnover with China totaled $24.1 billion in 2022, up 34.1 percent from the previous year.

Exports from Kazakhstan increased over the year by 34.7 percent, to $13.2 billion. The share of Kazakhstan's exports to China accounted for a significant 15.6 percent of the country's total trade turnover.

Imports from China to Kazakhstan grew by 33.5 percent over the year, to $11 billion. China's share in the structure of imports of the Republic of Kazakhstan amounted to 21.9 percent.