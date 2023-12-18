Chinese Experts To Assess Kazakhstan's Veterinary Services In Use

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 18. Chinese
specialists have arrived in Kazakhstan to conduct an audit of the
veterinary service, Trend reports.
The audit takes place from December 17 to December 24, 2023.
The Chinese delegation will conduct audits of veterinary
laboratories, slaughterhouses, and agricultural enterprises.
Foreign experts also urged visiting economic companies in
Kazakhstan to become acquainted with their work and experience in
the field of veterinary medicine.
Meanwhile, the veterinary service is being audited as part of
Kazakhstan and China's bilateral cooperation on food security.
The audit will enable for the identification of the strengths
and limitations of Kazakhstan's veterinary service, as well as the
development of recommendations for its improvement.
Furthermore, Kazakhstan's trade turnover with China totaled
$24.1 billion in 2022, up 34.1 percent from the previous year.
Exports from Kazakhstan increased over the year by 34.7 percent,
to $13.2 billion. The share of Kazakhstan's exports to China
accounted for a significant 15.6 percent of the country's total
trade turnover.
Imports from China to Kazakhstan grew by 33.5 percent over the
year, to $11 billion. China's share in the structure of imports of
the Republic of Kazakhstan amounted to 21.9 percent.
