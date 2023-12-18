Sultan Of Oman In Kuwait To Offer Condolences On Late Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Amiri Airport on Monday the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik and his accompanying delegation offering deepest condolences over the death of Kuwait's late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The Omani delegation extended their condolences on the occasion to His Highness Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and to Al-Sabah family and Sheikhs.

The Omani official delegation included Sayyid Fahad bin Mahmoud Al-Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham Al-Said, Sayyid Taimour Asaad Al-Said, Chairman of Board of Governors of the Central Bank of Oman, Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, Gen. Sultan Mohammad Al Nu'amani, Minister of the Royal Office, Sheikh Abdulmalik bin Abdullah Al-Khalili, Chairman of the State Council, Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi, Minister of Interior, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi, Foreign Minister, Dr. Abdullah bin Nassir Al-Harrasi, Minister of Information, Sayyid Faisal bin Hamoud Al Busaidi and Advisor at the Diwan of Royal Court and Dr. Saleh bin A'amir Al-Kharousi. (end)

nwf







MENAFN18122023000071011013ID1107619175