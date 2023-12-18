Keap's Remarkable Performance Acknowledged In 264 Winter G2 2023 Reports

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Recent reports indicate ongoing customer satisfaction across various areas, including CRM, marketing automation, lead capture, email tracking, sales analytics, and more

CHANDLER,

Ariz., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Keap , the leader in small business automation software, today has announced it has been distinctly recognized in the latest G2 Winter 2023 Reports. Keap has been recognized as a leader in 11 reports, seven as a high performer and two as Fastest Implementation.

"As we celebrate our recognition in the 2023 G2 Winter reports, it serves as a powerful testament to the impact of automation in simplifying growth for entrepreneurs," says Clate Mask, CEO of Keap. "The acknowledgment reaffirms our commitment to providing tools that empower small businesses. In a world where time is invaluable, automation becomes the ally that allows entrepreneurs to focus on innovation and strategy, ultimately propelling their ventures forward."

The G2 Grid® Reports are a result of real user ratings. The reports reveal which solutions have the most satisfied customers and largest market presence and are determined according to the volume of positive reviews that a company receives, along with additional context from other reputable sources. Customers praised Keap on G2 for the company's economical CRM and marketing tools and ease of use.



"Small and Powerful CRM"

"CRM and marketing tools combined in a very economical package. Easy to learn, use, and their support team is phenomenal!"

"Great tool for small business"

"It's easy to use, keeps all records, tracks online purposes, integrates with other programs for newsletter and blog posts."

"Contacts management, campaign automation and sequence management to the next level" " I can find all the ways to manage and automate the campaign, sequence, and email timing. An easy platform to manage the customer and business."

In all, Keap was recognized in the following seven categories: CRM, email tracking, invoice management, landing page builders, lead capture, marketing automation and quote-to-cash, across four different report segments, including enterprise, mid-market, overall and small business.

To read current reviews, write your own review, and hear from active Keap users, visit G2's review page: #reviews .

About Keap

For more than 20 years, Keap has helped liberate and empower small business entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market and continues to innovate the ways that small businesses can save time and grow revenue by automating processes and communications. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and Signal Peak Ventures.

Media Contact

Kristin Hege

[email protected]

480.540.6496

SOURCE Keap