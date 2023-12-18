NEW RIVERSIDE LUXURY CRUISES LAUNCHES RIVERSIDE DEBUSSY IN MARCH 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Limited-time Holiday Offer Presents 500 Euros for Travellers to Enjoy More Luxury in 2024

MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Luxury Cruises, the new luxury river cruise brand, is proud to announce the launch of its third all-inclusive, all-suite luxury river ship,

Riverside Debussy. Riverside Debussy offers an expansive selection of more than 40 departures in 2024 with her inaugural voyage sailing from Brussels, Belgium, to Amsterdam, The Netherlands, on March 23. On the special, six-day itinerary, guests will visit Gent, Belgium;

Middleburg, Germany; and Vissingen, Wilemstad, Dordrecht and Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Riverside Debussy will join Riverside Mozart and Riverside Ravel to bring travellers to some of Europe's most picturesque and culture-rich locales along the Rhine, Rhône, Main and Danube rivers. To celebrate Debussy's upcoming launch and the holiday season, Riverside is offering 500 euros onboard credit per suite to travellers when they make a new booking aboard any of the brand's all-inclusive, 2024 luxury river cruises. For more information about Riverside Luxury Cruises, please visit Riverside-Cruises/en .

"Riverside's three elegant ships are floating, luxury boutique hotels that bring guests on immersive and all-inclusive, Europe vacations," said Jen Halboth, CEO of Riverside Luxury Cruises, Americas. "Riverside Debussy, Riverside Mozart and Riverside Ravel dock daily in a new town- and city-centre so guests can walk off and immediately experience the beauty and culture of inland locales that cruise ships cannot reach. We look forward to welcoming discerning travellers and delivering more culture, more celebrations and more luxury in 2024."

Travellers can take advantage of Riverside's holiday offer and choose a grand variety of memorable itineraries along the Rhine, Rhône, Main and Danube rivers aboard Riverside Debussy, Riverside Mozart and Riverside Ravel. Guests can apply their onboard credit to indulge in a complimentary spa treatment; experiences in the Vintage Room, an exclusive, gourmet

dégustation and wine pairing; or a private shore excursion. Throughout, guests will enjoy Riverside's signature, intuitive service and savour unmatched gourmet dining; and bask in exceptional comfort throughout the ships' expansive spaces and plush accommodations.

Riverside's Holiday Offer is based on double occupancy and applicable for all new Premium All-inclusive with Excursions bookings aboard seven-night or longer itineraries in 2024, made from December 1 through 28, 2023. The offer cannot be combined with waived single supplement offer and additional restrictions may apply.



The new Riverside Luxury Cruises is Europe's premier luxury river cruise brand offering all-inclusive vacations along the Rhine, Rhône, Main and Danube rivers. The brand's all-suite Riverside Mozart, Riverside Ravel, and the soon-to-launch Riverside Debussy are regarded among the most luxurious ships on Europe's waterways. All guests enjoy Riverside's signature intuitive and attentive service from every staff and crew member; personal butlers service in every suite; StarLink broadband Wi-Fi; gourmet cuisine paired with the region's best wines; and shore excursions to delve further afield into the region's history, culture and attractions. For more information and to make a reservation, travellers should contact their travel advisor; visit Riverside-Cruises/en ; or call 1-833-305-3313. Travel Advisors can book their luxury clients through the brand's dedicated partner portal at

.

