Houseworks Welcomes Nick Sansone As New Chief Operating Officer

HouseWorks Holdings, LLC, a leading personal care services platform serving the northeast, proudly announces the strategic hire of Nick Sansone as the Company's new Chief Operating Officer.

In this pivotal leadership role, Nick will spearhead operations, growth, and clinical oversight. With an impressive track record spanning over two decades in executive leadership within the home health care sector, Nick Sansone joins HouseWorks, bringing unparalleled expertise and insight to drive the Company toward continued growth and success. His most recent role as President of the South-Central region of the US at Aveanna Healthcare involved overseeing three service lines across nine states with 100 locations.

"Nick's career has been dedicated to healthcare, showcasing immense experience in leading high-growth teams focused on delivering quality care to clients and patients. We are confident that he will play a key role in propelling HouseWorks forward as we continue to expand our geographical footprint,” said Mike Trigilio, HouseWorks Chief Executive Officer.

HouseWorks eagerly anticipates the positive impact Nick Sansone will undoubtedly bring to the company's operations and strategic direction.

About HouseWorks:

For more than 20 years, HouseWorks has provided older adults and their families the highest standard of private, dependable in-home care. Our proprietary BetterCare at Home® approach leverages personalized care services and innovative technology to guide the work of our caregivers as we help seniors stay safe, comfortable, and engaged in their life – at home. HouseWorks is a leading provider of home care serving clients across Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

CONTACT: Justin Carr HouseWorks, LLC Chief of Staff 603.661.2173