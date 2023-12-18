Electrolyzer Market Size To Worth USD 45.48 Billion By 2032

Ottawa, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electrolyzer market size was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2022 and the sector is expanding at a remarkable CAGR of 32.2% from 2023 to 2032.



North America led the market with the largest market share in 2022. The electrolyzer market is driven by the growing interest in green hydrogen , technological advancements and renewable energy integration.

An electrolyzer is a device that uses an electrochemical process called electrolysis to break down water or other compounds into their constituent elements, typically hydrogen and oxygen. The process involves passing an electric current through a conducting solution or molten substance to facilitate a chemical reaction. In the case of water electrolysis, the electrolyzer typically has two electrodes, an anode, and a cathode, immersed in water. When an electric current is applied, water molecules at the cathode undergo reduction, producing hydrogen gas, while water molecules at the anode undergo oxidation, producing oxygen gas. This process is of interest for producing hydrogen gas as a clean and renewable energy carrier, as hydrogen can be used as a fuel for various applications, including fuel cell and combustion engines, with water as the only byproduct when the hydrogen is used.

Electrolyzers play a crucial role in the development of hydrogen as a sustainable energy source. The electrolyzer market is driven by the growing investment by the market participants. For instance, in August 2023, a $12.5 million Series A funding headed by BP Ventures was concluded by Advanced Ionics, the creator of a novel class of hydrogen electrolyzers beneficial for increasing the generation of green hydrogen. Other investors included Clean Energy Ventures, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and GVP Climate. The additional funding will support Advanced Ionics' expansion and enable the company to implement its SymbionTM water vapor electrolyzer technology for heavy industries.

Regional Stance:

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. North America has been transitioning to a greater usage of renewable energy sources, especially in the US and Canada. By facilitating the storage and use of excess renewable energy, electrolyzer integration into the energy landscape helps to create a more robust and sustainable energy system. For instance, as more governments move toward renewable energy sources, solar electricity is currently more affordable than conventional energy in several US states, including California, Hawaii, Texas, and Minnesota. Certain states have established goals to achieve 100% renewable energy, including Hawaii, which plans to have 100% renewable energy by 2045. Moreover, the market for electrolyzers has grown due to several federal, state, and local government programs and regulations.

Regulatory frameworks, subsidies, and incentives that support the use of green hydrogen and electrolyzers have been crucial in stimulating investment in the industry. For instance, as part of its $7 billion H2Hubs initiative, the US government plans to provide $1 billion in subsidies to promote the use of clean hydrogen. This move comes after it was determined that a key project bottleneck was a shortage of off-takers.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is seeing a significant increase in investments in renewable energy sources including wind and solar power. By utilizing water electrolysis to produce green hydrogen, the incorporation of electrolyzers into these renewable energy projects facilitates the area's shift to more environmentally friendly energy sources. Significant research and development efforts have also been made in the area to develop electrolyzer technology. To increase electrolysis's competitiveness and economic viability, efforts are concentrated on lowering its cost and increasing its efficiency. Thus, driving the market growth in the region.

Report Highlights:

Type Insights

The alkaline electrolyzer segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Alkaline electrolyzers have found significant application in various industrial processes where large quantities of hydrogen are required. Industries such as chemicals, petrochemicals, and refining often use alkaline electrolyzers for their reliability and efficiency. Moreover, these electrolyzers have historically been considered cost-competitive, particularly for large-scale applications. The technology has benefited from years of development, resulting in cost efficiencies, and has been used in industries where cost-effectiveness is crucial. Furthermore, Renewable energy projects include alkaline electrolyzers due to the growing focus on green hydrogen generation. During times of low demand, they may store renewable energy in the form of hydrogen by using extra power from renewable sources. Thereby, driving the segment expansion.

Capacity Insights

The 500 kW - 2 MW segment is expected to hold a substantial market share during the forecast period. This power range of electrolyzers is often used in industrial settings where large amounts of hydrogen are needed for different operations including chemical manufacture and refining. These systems are suited for supplying medium- to large-scale industrial processes with hydrogen because of their scalability. Additionally, this power range can help with energy storage and grid balancing by turning surplus electricity from renewable sources like solar or wind into hydrogen. It is possible to store renewable energy in hydrogen by using it to produce electricity or for other purposes in the future.

Application Insights

The power plants segment is expected to dominate the market share over the forecast period. Energy storage may be accomplished in power plants using electrolyzers. Hydrogen may be produced by electrolysis using surplus electricity generated during times of excess output, such as when renewable energy sources like solar or wind power are providing more energy than required. When there is a greater need for electricity later, the hydrogen may be stored and used. Moreover, by offering a way to create hydrogen without releasing greenhouse emissions, electrolyzers contribute to the decarbonization of power plants. This is a component of a larger plan to switch to greener energy sources and reduce the carbon impact of electricity production.

Electrolyzer Market Scope