Building Connection In The Winter And All Year Long

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Connection builds relationships, establishes a sense of belonging, and brings people together. For people with disabilities who may feel uniquely isolated this time of year, connection can be a virtual lifeline-assuring us that we are valuable and valued, and that we have somewhere to turn when we are in need. It can improve our health, enhance our work, and boost our overall quality of life. Thankfully, connecting with others can be easier than it seems. Below are a few ideas to get you on the road to connection, today and in the new year:Meet a NeedVirtual and in-person volunteer opportunities abound during the holiday months, and giving can be a great way to get in touch with other people who share your interests and values. Visit volunteermatch or contact schools, churches, or nonprofits in your area to find out how you can help!Leverage TechnologyOur digital world means connection of all kinds can happen online, whether you're chatting on a message board, playing online games together, or taking a web-based training. The Centers for Independent Living offer many online social and educational events to bring people together, share knowledge, and improve well being. Find your local CIL here and get in touch to see what's on the calendar in the coming months!Be a VoiceTaking on a formal or informal leadership role with your government or other organizations that are making things happen in your area can help you“be the change” you want to see. Whether you choose to participate on a committee, seek a leadership position at an influential church or community center, or run for a municipal office, you can help those around you understand the benefits of promoting access and inclusion. Contact your city or township leaders to learn more about how you can make an impact and improve the place you call home.Keep Things InterestingLearning something new and staying as active as possible are good strategies for improving your physical and mental health. Oakland County Adaptive Recreation, the University of Michigan's Adaptive Sports Program , Kentwood Parks and Recreation , and many other organizations offer year-round programming for people with disabilities. Contact your local parks and recreation department, county health department, or your nearest CIL to learn more!With the right resources, winter can be as full of connection and engagement as the warmer months. Visit MiSILC to learn more about our work advocating for people with disabilities across Michigan.

