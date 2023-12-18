Inventionhome® Announces New Invention: The Loarlite Cake Cover-An Entertaining Innovation On Protective Cake Covers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Robert L. of Grafton, WV is the creator of the Loarlite Cake Cover, a device that not only protects cakes from germs when blowing out candles, but also adds to the celebratory festivities with a music player and disco ball. The cover provides a safe way to protect cakes of any size from germs and bacteria without taking away from the party festivities or ruining the cake's design. Three indented trays on the cover's surface accommodate decorative modules to further enhance the birthday experience: a candle holder, a smartphone or MP3 player holder to play music, and a disco ball or cascade bar light. The candle holder can accommodate electronic candles or real candles by selecting the appropriate module.The economic market may respond positively to covers made from durable, food-safe materials that effectively protect cakes from dust, saliva, other contaminants, and potential damage. The design of the covers, including size variations to accommodate different cake sizes and shapes, could be a factor influencing consumer choices. Covers that protect the cake while enhancing the overall celebration experience like the Loarlite Cake Cover could benefit a manufacturer's product line in a significant way.Robert was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Loarlite Cake Cover product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Loarlite Cake Cover can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

