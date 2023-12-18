Natural Sweeteners Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For The Period 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Natural Sweeteners Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 18, 2023

The Business Research Company's“Natural Sweeteners Global Market Report 2023” is an all-encompassing information source covering every aspect of the natural sweeteners market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the market size for natural sweeteners is anticipated to reach $7.38 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The growth in the Natural Sweeteners market is attributed to the rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity. The North America region is anticipated to dominate the natural sweeteners market share. Key players in the natural sweeteners market include ABF Ingredients, Archer-Daniels-Midland, Cargill Inc., DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, FoodChem International Corporation, and Galam Ltd.

Natural Sweeteners Market Segments

.By Type: Stevia, Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Erythritol, Sweet Proteins, Other Types

.By Application: Bakery Goods, Sweet Spreads, Confectionery And Chewing Gums, Beverages, Dairy Products, Other Applications

.By End-User: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Direct Sales, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global natural sweeteners market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Natural sweeteners are sugar substitutes that are refined and prepared using methods such as boiling, mixing, pH adjustment, filtration, and fermentation. They are used to improve the palatability and shelf life of food products and have the potential to make the food both nutritional and flavorful.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Natural Sweeteners Market Trends And Strategies

4. Natural Sweeteners Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Natural Sweeteners Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

