Proptech Marketing Veteran Joins AI-Powered Roofing Startup Roofer

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Roofer , an AI-powered roofing company is thrilled to announce the latest addition to its executive team, Nate Smoyer, an experienced early-stage marketing leader in proptech. Nate will assume the role as Head of Marketing, building out a local and national marketing and branding strategy for the company.His tenure at successful startups such as Obie and Avail (which exited to Realtor) is marked by his ability to build dynamic teams, standardize marketing operations, foster an analytics-driven culture, and generate significant inbound interest from channel and media partners. In addition, he's helped both previous startups achieve Inc 5000 recognition for being fast-growing startups.Aside from Nate's successful marketing career, his passion for uncovering latest trends and opportunities in real estate can be seen through his industry podcast, Tech Nest : the Proptech Podcast-which has made him a prominent voice within the proptech industry."I'm ready to get to work,” said Nate when asked how he felt about joining the team.“I think my experience in proptech and building marketing programs at the early-stage, and the technology we have at Roofer, are going to enable us to create a memorable, first-class brand."Nathan Mathews, Roofer's Founder and CEO, said,“This all came together rather organically. I met Nate when recording a podcast, and later at a conference. It's clear he's got the experience and passion for all things proptech marketing and we're excited to have him lead our marketing department here at Roofer.”Roofer is the first and only vertically integrated roofing company , leveraging on-demand drones to perform roof scans and AI to analyze the condition of roofs in the country.About Roofer:Roofer revolutionizes the roofing industry through its digitally-native, on-demand approach, utilizing drones and AI to unlock proprietary roofing data for homeowners and enterprise operators. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Roofer drives down the costs of roof repair and replacement, enhances the property owner experience, and provides a global roofing platform for marketplace participants.For more information about Roofer and these recent developments, please contact Head of Marketing, Nate Smoyer, at ..., or visit our website at .

