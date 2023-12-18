Fayez Says Senate 'Fully' Supports Armed Forces' War Against Smugglers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 18 (Petra) -- Senate President Faisal Fayez Monday said the Senate "fully" supports the Jordanian state and its armed forces and security services in combatting the "forces of evil that have been trying for some time to tamper with the security and stability of the nation through their continuous efforts to flood it with drugs and weapons."According to a statement, Fayez said, "Jordanians stand behind His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, who is constantly directing our armed forces to strike with an iron fist all forces of evil and to confront drug and weapons smugglers firmly."These corrupt groups supported by regional powers pushing towards tampering with our national security and polluting society with toxins."He added, "We are fully confident and aware that the war that the border guard forces are waging against smugglers and saboteurs will increase in strength and that their response will be harsh against everyone who stands and supports these forces of darkness."He explained, "What has been happening since dawn today on our northern borders confirms that our armed forces are no longer dealing with ordinary smugglers but rather with smuggling networks supported by militias and regional powers."This matter will not be tolerated, and our armed forces and security services will not allow this situation to continue. We are confident that the response to these oppressive forces and those who support them will be strong. No one or entity will be allowed to tamper with the security of the nation by flooding it and neighbouring countries with drugs and smuggled weapons."