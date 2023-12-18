ED Summons To CM: Case Bogus, Whoever Questions Modi Suspended Or Put In Jail, Says AAP

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) Soon after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued summons to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the alleged liquor policy case, the party hit back saying that it was a bogus case and those who question Prime Minister Narendra Modi are either suspended or put in jail.

Speaking to the media, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said,“This is a fake and false case. Whosoever raises question against Modi in the country is either arrested or suspended.”

He said that whoever asks them (the BJP) questions, they try their best to finish them.

“Modi fears Kejriwal the most. And he also fears Kejriwal's politics and Delhi model. Whoever surrenders to the BJP gets a clean chit. If today Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Satyendar Jain agree to join the BJP, they will get a clean chit,” Pathak said.

When asked if Kejriwal will join the ED investigation, Pathak said,“The advocates are looking at the summons. And even Kejriwal is scheduled to leave for his vipasana session on December 19, which has been in the public domain.”

He also said that there is nothing new in the summons and the case is a fake and bogus one.

The ED on Monday issued a second summon to Kejriwal in the case asking him to join the probe on December 21 at its headquarters here.

The ED had earlier summoned Kejriwal on November 2 and the AAP leader had skipped the summons.

