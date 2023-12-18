Having Provided 100,000 Free Emergency Calls To Gaza Since October, Global YO Is Launching A Gofundme Campaign

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Global YO eSIM users can make free ultra-low bandwidth calls 24/7/365.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Yonder Media Mobile announced today that having already provided more than 100,000 free calls to Gaza, it is launching a GoFundMe to enable its Global YO eSIM application to provide millions more.“When war broke out in Gaza, the local mobile networks collapsed and collapsed again and again, and Gaza became isolated from the outside world, which is in nobody's interest, as in isolation disinformation flourishes," said Kateryna Medushyvska, President of Global YO, adding:“So we started to provide free calls to Gaza through the YO calling feature on Global YO, without any idea what the demand would be. Well, 100,000 calls later, we can confidently state that demand is strong! What have we learned? That there are few things more important than hearing 'I'm OK' from someone you love and thought you might have lost, on a YO line.”Now, having already provided 100,000 Free Emergency calls to GAZA, Yonder Media Mobile has launched a GoFundMe to provide part of the funding it needs to pay third-party connection costs, system maintenance, and the further development of YO required to scale the provision of Free Calls to Gaza to millions. The shareable donation link is: GoFundMe: Free calls to Gaza support campaign .About GLOBAL YO:GLOBAL YO provides eSIM in more than 120 countries, either individually or as a part of regional and global plans. All plans can be discounted with YOYO$, in-app rewards tokens, which are earned for engaging with the vast array of free mobile experiences in YO and in buying services.GLOBAL YO is a business unit of YONDER MEDIA MOBILE INC., a Delaware, US corporation, founded in July 2018. We are a team of 60 brilliant, battle-hardened (literally) developers, creators, managers, mathematicians, AI engineers, and entrepreneurs based in the US, Mexico, Ukraine, and Belarus, united by one all-inclusive mission – to provide people with affordable access to the next generation of mobile experiences 24/7/365, even when bandwidth is low.

Kateryna Medushyvska

YONDER MEDIA MOBILE INC.

