(Video) Upholding Human Rights: UK House Of Lords Condemns Iran And Stands With The Resistance

- NCRIPARIS, FRANCE, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Foreign Affairs Committee in an article published that on Tuesday, December 12, a conference titled“Support Iranian People's Struggle for Human Rights and Justice” took place at the UK House of Lords.The event featured participants from both houses of the UK Parliament, jurists, and human rights activists, including notable figures such as Lord Alton, Lord Carlile, Baroness O'Loan, and members of the House of Commons such as Bob Blackman, Dr. Liam Fox, Steve McCabe, Martyn Day, and Jim Shannon and former MEP Anthea McIntyre. Distinguished legal professionals like Professor Sara Chandler QC, Lauren Lederle, and Jocelynne Scutt were also in attendance.Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), joined the conference online, initiating the event with her opening remarks. She emphasized that Iran's challenges have transcended its borders, evolving into a multi-faceted conflict involving the international community, the people of the Middle East, and, most crucially, the people of Iran.Mrs. Rajavi stated,“The regime's reaction includes a sharp increase in prisoner executions. Just in November, they executed at least 120 people in prisons, including supporters of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) and courageous protesters. Another aspect is terrorism beyond Iran's borders.”She highlighted a concerning surge in prisoner executions, citing November's execution of at least 120 individuals, including supporters of the Mojahedin (PMOI/MEK) and brave protesters. Another alarming aspect of the regime's actions is terrorism beyond Iran's borders.Regarding the trial of 104 PMOI members in absentia, Mrs. Rajavi revealed that the regime commenced a show trial in Tehran, featuring only the regime's alleged judges and lawyers. She emphasized,“Since two decades ago, the Iranian Resistance has been inviting Khamenei and other regime leaders to an international court to present any claim they had against the PMOI and the Iranian Resistance."“The regime has resorted to these theatrics, firstly, because of the Iranian people's nationwide uprising. Secondly, with Resistance Units spreading in many Iranian cities, more young people are joining the PMOI and NCRI, gaining more political and social credibility. Thirdly, there is a robust global movement demanding that the regime's leaders be tried for committing crimes against humanity.”In his speech at the UK House of Lords, member of Parliament (MP) Bob Blackman condemned the regime's egregious human rights record, particularly on Human Rights Day. He expressed deep concern over the increasing use of capital punishment in Iranian courts, highlighting the alarming state of human rights in the country.Drawing attention to disinformation campaigns and terrorist acts orchestrated by the regime, MP Blackman said,“I have to say we all salute you in your struggle. Now as part of the scheme, the disinformation that we see laying the ground for terrorist acts as we saw in recent weeks in Berlin against the office of the NCRI and then the attempted assassination or actually murder or attempted murder of Alejo Vidal Quadras because he supports the NCRI and MEK.”MP Blackman reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the MEK and the Resistance Units in Iran, advocating for the NCRI as the true democratic alternative for establishing a proper democratic republic in Iran.He added,“Madam Rajavi and her movement have played a decisive role not only in advancing the uprising but also in offering a viable organized democratic alternative that delivers on the true aspirations of the Iranian people. Now the NCRI and Madam Rajavi have spearheaded the global justice-seeking campaign to hold the regime and its leaders to account and secure justice for the victims of the Iranian regime and the people of Iran.”MP Blackman called for the proscription of the IRGC and indicated that a parliamentary debate in the new year would reinforce these views.During his address, Lord Alton underscored the far-reaching consequences of the Iranian regime's actions, emphasizing that Iran's challenges extend beyond its borders.Highlighting the regime's role in providing weapons and munitions, particularly drones, Lord Alton pointed out the resulting loss of civilian lives in Europe and Ukraine. He stressed the need to recognize the link between despotic and totalitarian regimes, regardless of whether they are driven by secular or religious ideologies.Lord Alton echoed the call for proscribing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the UK, aligning with the sentiments expressed by fellow parliamentarians. He emphasized the daily evidence of oppression in Iran, stressing,“Go back to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights where it says, whereas it is essential if man is not to be compelled to have recourse as a last resort to rebellion against tyranny and oppression, human rights must be protected by the rule of law.”Referring to insights shared by Mrs. Rajavi and the UN Special Rapporteur on Iran, Javaid Rehman, Lord Alton denounced the regime's efforts to stifle civil society, women, students, and the democratic opposition through repression.He said,“The reality of course is that the regime has closed all venues of opposition through parliamentary and political activity. Oppression, the regime's laws restrict Iranian people's fundamental rights and freedoms, and they are left with no other recourse but to rebel through popular uprising to realize the democratic aspirations to enjoy their fundamental rights and their freedoms.”Lord Alton praised the courageous women of Iran and the Resistance Units for challenging repressive laws and expanding the uprising against the regime. He concluded by commending the NCRI's Ten-Point Plan, urging colleagues in parliament to consider its vision for a free and fair governance in Iran.He called for a robust global response, including a UN investigation into Iranian prisons and a withdrawal of diplomatic relations until the regime ceases executions, releases political prisoners, and revokes discriminatory laws.In her remarks, Baroness O'Loan expressed deep concern over the international community's failure at the UN and the West's accommodating approach to the terrorist regime in Iran. She highlighted the distressing situation in Iran, where human rights defenders and pro-democracy activists are imprisoned, while those responsible for atrocities, like Ebrahim Raisi, go unpunished.Baroness O'Loan said,“As long as this regime is allowed to act with impunity, nothing will change. I urge our government to lead an international coalition of allies and partners, asking the UN Security Council to review the regime's appalling human rights record, to refer those responsible for state, for systematic human rights violations to prosecution.”Drawing attention to new legislation imposing harsher penalties on protesting women and girls, Baroness O'Loan underscored the urgency of addressing the regime's actions. She echoed Mrs. Rajavi's call for the UK government to consider the prosecution of Iranian officials under international law and universal jurisdiction.She added,“I believe the appropriate step is to continue to impose targeted human rights sanctions against the regime. Our government must include the regime's leaders, particularly the Supreme Leader Khameini and his president Raisi, in the next round of sanctions to make it clear to the regime that they cannot and will not escape justice and accountability.”In her closing remarks, Baroness O'Loan emphasized standing with the Iranian people and their organized opposition, led by Mrs. Maryam Rajavi. She called for a united effort to establish a free, democratic, and secular republic in Iran, highlighting the importance of supporting the Iranian people over a regime that continues to violate human rights.During her speech, former Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Anthea McIntyre highlighted the pivotal role a future democratic Iran could play in reshaping the Middle East towards human rights, democracy, and stability.She urged the United Kingdom to lead at the United Nations, moving beyond condemnation and towards concrete action to enforce international law and the UN Convention on Human Rights.Mrs. McIntyre welcomed the appointment of Lord David Cameron as the new Foreign Secretary, describing him as a statesman with great respect globally. She said,“I say to him and to our government, we must not be afraid to call out the Iranian regime and especially to prescribe the IRGC. The government should officially support Mariam Rajavi's recommendations to end the impunity of Iran and publicly demand the arrest and prosecution of the regime's leaders at an international tribunal.“As soon as the regime's mercenaries and terrorist proxies see our resolve, they will fold and retreat. We know that the regime in Iran is rejected by the people. The Iranian people want justice, human rights, and democracy. They're not going to fight to keep the present regime. They are already fighting to overthrow it.”Mrs. McIntyre called on the UK government to refer the regime's appalling human rights record to the United Nations Security Council for prosecution. Addressing her former colleagues in both Houses of Parliament, McIntyre called for the adoption of Mrs. Rajavi's recommendations and making them a priority in the UK's future policy on Iran, particularly endorsing the prescription of the IRGC.Former British Secretary of State for International Trade and Secretary of State for Defense, Dr. Liam Fox, delivered his speech at the UK House of Lords, expressing deep concern about the human rights abuses in Iran and criticizing the international community's apparent reluctance to address them.Dr. Fox decried Iran's chairmanship of the UN Human Rights Council Social Forum, considering it a stain on the UN. He expressed dismay that the media doesn't adequately highlight the human rights situation in Iran, describing this lack of attention as disturbing and sinister.In terms of action, Dr. Fox called for the outlawing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and urged action against Iranian banks and airlines in the United Kingdom. He stressed the need to raise public awareness about the abuses perpetrated by the Iranian regime and provide moral support to those courageous individuals challenging the regime from within.In his address, Lord Carlile emphasized his enduring commitment to human rights causes, particularly highlighting the dire situation faced by the NCRI and the PMOI. Lord Carlile, who has been involved with the issue for many years, saluted the resilience of Iranian refugees, particularly those in Albania, facing pressure from the Iranian government.Touching upon recent developments, Lord Carlile condemned the Iranian regime's actions, stating,“What Iran is doing at the moment includes a willingness to murder for false judicial reasons, a willingness to spy and counter-terrorism authorities in this country have interdicted some Iranian plots already. Cyber warfare is part of their hourly stock in trade and members of this parliament are aware that they have been targeted in that kind of cyber warfare. They don't like being interfered with themselves but they will interfere with anyone who doesn't agree with everything they say and I hope that we can maintain our support for you and for your organization into a happier era. Our determination is undimmed.”In his address, member of Parliament Jim Shannon condemned the Iranian regime's use of religion to justify atrocities, brutality, and acts of terror. As the chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Freedom of Religious Belief, he particularly decried the regime's persecution of religious and ethnic minorities, highlighting the fabricated charges of“waging war against God” that led to the mass execution of 30,000 political prisoners in 1988.The parliamentarian clarified that international intervention did not mean foreign powers imposing regime change, emphasizing that the Iranian people should determine their own future. He expressed support for the Iranian people's determination to end the current regime and establish a democratic republic.MP Shannon said,“If the world needs anything now, it is an Iran that is working for peace, an Iran that's working for freedom, an Iran that's working for human rights and stability, and working with the NCRI and Madam Rajavi and knowing of their Ten-Point Plan for the future of Iran. I see no reason at all why the Iranian people should fear or indeed fail in fulfilling their dreams of a free, democratic, and prosperous republic rule on that day.”Reflecting on 26 years of campaigning for a democratic Iran, Shadow Minister for Veterans Steve McCabe expressed determination, stating unequivocally that the fight for justice and freedom would continue.McCabe applauded the recent joint statement from both Houses of Parliament, garnering over 500 signatures in support of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and urging a comprehensive ban on the IRGC. Undeterred by the challenges, he emphasized the need for increased efforts in dealing with a regime that resorts to brutality.Describing the Iranian regime as brutal and vicious, MP McCabe asserted that traditional diplomatic approaches have proven ineffective and stressed the importance of demonstrating strength in dealing with Tehran. He highlighted Iran's involvement in international conflicts, including supporting Putin in Ukraine, orchestrating wars in Syria, Yemen, and Iraq, and directing attacks on Saudi Arabia and Israel through proxies.McCabe drew attention to the regime's intensified domestic crackdown, with over 170 executions reported since October 7th. He said,“This is a regime where execution and torture have become the norm, a regime with a taste for blood and a visceral hatred of the concept of freedom and democracy, and it's a regime that fears Madam Rajavi and her plans for a democratic free Iran. They're currently ratcheting up their attack on the opposition, which possibly explains why they're trying to intimidate supporters of the opposition here and in other countries, why they've announced that they're going after members of the PMOI and the MEK, many of whom left Iran perhaps as long ago as 40 years ago.”In his remarks, MP Martin Day expressed his deep concern over the human rights situation in Iran. He highlighted the shocking scale of executions, tortures, and imprisonments in the country, emphasizing that Iran's regime is arguably the worst offender in terms of human rights violations.Addressing the audience, the parliamentarian reflected on the frequent inquiries from his constituents about the most severe human rights violators globally, consistently citing Iran due to the alarming magnitude of its human rights abuses.Expressing optimism for a positive change, MP Day underscored the need for the complete proscription of the IRGC in the UK. He reiterated his commitment to advocating for stronger actions by the UK and the international community against the criminal regime in Iran. He also called for the prosecution of those responsible for human rights abuses, pledging continued support until justice prevails.

