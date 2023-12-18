A Whirlwind Adventure: Unveiling The Global Amusement Parks Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Amusement Parks Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global amusement parks market has witnessed a thrilling ascent, surging from $67.16 billion in 2022 to an exhilarating $106.57 billion in 2023, with a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 58.7%. Anticipating continued excitement, the market is projected to reach $122.50 billion in 2027, maintaining a lively CAGR of 3.5%. Let's explore the dynamic factors, key players, and technological innovations shaping the landscape of amusement parks market.

Driving Forces: Social Media and Mass Media Integration

The burgeoning use of social media and widespread access to mass media stands as a positive influence on the amusement park market. Visitors to amusement facilities, such as theme parks, are avidly sharing their experiences, photographs, and videos on social media platforms. This trend serves as an effective marketing tool, allowing people to showcase the unique offerings of amusement parks. A study by Visa revealed that 73% of Asians check in online while on holiday, and 71% share their experiences on social media sites. The extensive use of social media is anticipated to be a driving force propelling the amusement parks market in the foreseeable future.

Major Players: Architects of Entertainment

Key players shaping the amusement parks landscape include The Walt Disney Company, Oriental Land Company Ltd., Maruhan, OCT Amusement park, Vail Resorts, Inc., Comcast Corporation, Merlin Entertainment Plc, Fantawild, Chimelong, and Delaware North. These industry giants play a pivotal role in curating unique and immersive experiences for global audiences, contributing to the sector's overall growth and innovation.

Technological Marvels: Virtual and Augmented Reality

Amusement parks are embracing virtual and augmented reality technologies to elevate the customer experience. Virtual reality creates immersive 3D environments, while augmented reality enhances the real world by integrating virtual objects. From roller coasters to theater-based attractions, these technologies are becoming integral to amusement park offerings. For instance, Plopsaland De Panne in Belgium introduces the "Heidi the Ride" virtual reality wooden roller coaster, providing an exhilarating experience. SeaWorld's Kraken Virtual Reality Roller Coaster in Orlando transports riders into the world of jet skiing. Universal Studios takes it a step further with augmented reality elements in The Walking Dead mazes.

Regional Dynamics: North America Leads, Western Europe Surges

In 2022, North America took the lead as the largest region in the amusement parks market. Looking ahead, Western Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive coverage extends to Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation: A Kaleidoscope of Experiences

The amusement parks market unfolds its diverse offerings through meticulous segmentation:

.Type: Theme Parks, Water Parks, Amusement Arcades

.Revenue Source: Tickets, Merchandise, Food and Beverages, Hotels & Resorts, Other Revenue Sources

.Age Group: Below 25 Years, 25 to 39 Years, 40 to 59 Years, 60 to 74 Years, 75 Years and Above

.Visitors' Gender: Male, Female

Amusement Parks Global Market Report 2023from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries:Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

TheAmusement Parks Global Market Report 2023byThe Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on amusement parks market size , amusement parks market drivers and trends, amusement parks market major players, amusement parks market competitors' revenues, amusement parks market positioning, and amusement parks market growth across geographies amusement parks market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

