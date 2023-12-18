Global Internet Advertising Market Projected To Grow At An 11.8% Rate Throughout The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The Business Research Company's Internet Advertising Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The internet advertising market size is expected to grow to $737.4 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.8%.
The internet advertising market is anticipated to achieve a size of $737.4 billion by 2027, with an 11.8% CAGR, according to TBRC's Internet Advertising Global Market Report 2023.
The internet advertisingmarket is expanding due to the increasing internet penetration. North America region is projected to dominate the internet advertising market share. Key players in the internet advertising market include Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd., Google LLC, Baidu Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., and Facebook Inc.
Internet Advertising Market Segments
.By Ad Format Type: Search Engine Advertising or Search Engine Marketing, Display Advertising, Mobile Advertising, Social Media Advertising, Video Advertising, Online Classifieds Ads, Other Ad Formats
.By Platform Type: Mobile, Desktop and Laptop, Other Platforms
.By Pricing Model Type: Cost Per Thousand (CPT), Performance Based Advertising, Hybrid, Other Pricing Models
.By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
.By Industry: Automotive, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, BFSI, Education, Retail and Consumer Goods, Transport and Tourism, IT and Telecom, Other Industries
.By Geography: The global internet advertisingmarketis segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Internet advertising market involves utilizing the internet to generate website traffic and deliver targeted marketing messages. It captures users' attention, directing them to the website, and serves the purpose of informing, persuading, reminding, and educating the target customers about products or brands.
