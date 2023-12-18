Panostaja Oyj Managers' Transactions/TT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Panostaja Oyj Managers' Transactions
Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Managers ́ Transactions December 18, 2023 at 16:30 pm.
| Person subject to the notification requirement
| Name:
| Tommila, Tapio
|
| Position:
| Chief Executive Officer
|
|
|
| Initial Notification
|
| Reference number:
| 46360/5/4
|
|
|
| Issuer
| Name:
| Panostaja Oyj
| LEI:
| 743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12
|
|
|
| Transaction details
| Transaction date:
| 2023-12-18
| Venue:
| NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
| Nature of the transaction:
| Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration
|
| Instrument:
| Share
| ISIN:
| FI0009800379
|
| Volume:
| 3544
| Unit price:
| 0,00000 Euro
|
| Aggregated transactions
| Volume:
| 3544
| Volume weighted average price:
| 0.00000 Euro
PANOSTAJA OYJ
For further information, contact CEO Tapio Tommila: tel. +358 (0)40-527 6311
