Panostaja Oyj Managers' Transactions/JAM

Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Managers ́ Transactions December 18, 2023 at 16:30 pm.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:
Ala-Mello, Jukka
Position:
Member of the Board/Deputy member
Initial Notification
Reference number:
46324/5/4
Issuer
Name:
Panostaja Oyj
LEI:
743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12
Transaction details
Transaction date:
2023-12-18
Venue:
NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:
Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration
Instrument:
Share
ISIN:
FI0009800379
Volume:
17020
Unit price:
0,00000 Euro
Aggregated transactions
Volume:
17020
Volume weighted average price:
0.00000 Euro
PANOSTAJA OYJ
For further information, contact CEO Tapio Tommila: tel. +358 (0)40-527 6311
