Panostaja Oyj Managers' Transactions/JAM


12/18/2023 9:33:38 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Panostaja Oyj Managers' Transactions

Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Managers ́ Transactions December 18, 2023 at 16:30 pm.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:
Ala-Mello, Jukka

Position:
Member of the Board/Deputy member

Initial Notification

Reference number:

46324/5/4

Issuer

Name:
Panostaja Oyj

LEI:
743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12

Transaction details

Transaction date:
2023-12-18

Venue:
NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Nature of the transaction:
Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration

Instrument:
Share

ISIN:
FI0009800379

Volume:
17020

Unit price:
0,00000 Euro

Aggregated transactions

Volume:
17020

Volume weighted average price:
0.00000 Euro


PANOSTAJA OYJ

For further information, contact CEO Tapio Tommila: tel. +358 (0)40-527 6311



MENAFN18122023004107003653ID1107619067

Legal Disclaimer:
