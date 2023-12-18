Risk Strategies Acquires Robert Alan Agency

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York-based firm adds to expertise in personal and commercial lines

BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies , a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired Robert Alan Agency , a New York-based full-service retail insurance agency. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Established in 1980 by Bob Carlucci, the Robert Alan Agency is headquartered in New City, NY with several offices in the region. Its primary business focus is providing personal and commercial lines of insurance to clients throughout New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

“Our efforts to build out a range of deep expertise in insurance product lines and industries that matter to clients and prospects will be greatly enhanced with the addition of Robert Alan Agency,” said Robert Rosenzweig, New York Regional Leader, Risk Strategies.“This is a diverse and challenging area requiring innovative approaches to risk and liability. We're excited to welcome Bob and his team to the Risk Strategies family.”

Largely focused on personal lines coverages, including personal auto and homeowners, the agency also provides commercial lines coverages including business owner's packages and commercial auto, as well as life and health products.

“We have a great team, and great clients in a great region,” said Bob Carlucci, Founder, Robert Alan Agency.“We are excited to join Risk Strategies, and see this as a real opportunity to accelerate our business potential and continue with our collaborative culture.”

With over 40 years of experience in the insurance industry, Carlucci and his team have grown the business into a well-respected, full-service insurance agency across the Tri-State area. The acquisition of Robert Alan gains Risk Strategies presence in New York's Rockland County and further solidifies its operations in the upstate region.

Helfer & Associates served as the exclusive advisor to Robert Alan Agency.

