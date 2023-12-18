It's Time To Fight The Diabetes Epidemic

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

REDLANDS, CA, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Statistics compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that 14.5 percent of American Indians or Alaskan Natives, 12.1 percent of non-Hispanic Blacks and 11.7 percent of Hispanics aged 18 and older were diagnosed with diabetes from 2019 to 2021. This compares with 9.1 percent of non-Hispanic Asians and 6.9 percent of whites.November is Diabetes Awareness Month and the perfect time to get tested for diabetes. The old distinctions about when one might contract type 1 or type 2 diabetes in terms of the age differential have been closing, as type 2 has become more common among young people.Another important point is that while screening may result in a negative finding for diabetes, it may also find evidence of prediabetes, which calls for lifestyle and dietary changes, as well as regular check-ins with your healthcare provider.The Mayo Clinic notes that symptoms of type 1 diabetes“often start suddenly and are often the reason for checking blood sugar levels. Because symptoms of other types of diabetes and prediabetes come on more gradually or may not be easy to see, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) has developed screening guidelines.Anyone with a body mass index higher than 25 (23 for Asian Americans), regardless of age,who has additional risk factors. These factors include high blood pressure, non-typical cholesterol levels, an inactive lifestyle, a history of polycystic ovary syndrome or heart disease, and having a close relative with diabetes.Anyone older than age 35is advised to get an initial blood sugar screening. If the results are normal, they should be screened every three years after that.Women who have had gestational diabetes are advised to be screened for diabetes every three years.Anyone who has been diagnosed with prediabetes is advised to be tested every year.Anyone who has HIVis advised to be tested.”LaSalle Medical Associates has four ways to test for type 1 and type 2 diabetes and prediabetes.AIC test. This blood test doesn't require fasting. It shows your average blood sugar level for the past 2 to 3 months. It's also called a glycated hemoglobin test.Random blood sugar test. No matter when you last ate, a blood sugar level of 200 milligrams per deciliter or higher suggests diabetes.Fasting blood sugar test. After fasting overnight, a blood sugar level of less than 100 mg/dL is normal. A fasting blood sugar level from 100 to 125 mg/dL is considered prediabetes. If it's 126 mg/dL or higher on two separate tests, you have diabetes.Glucose tolerance test. You fast overnight. Then, the fasting blood sugar level is measured, and you then drink a sugary liquid. Blood sugar levels are tested regularly for the next two hours.Dr. Jim Wu of LaSalle Medical Associates says,“New diabetic cases are increasing by about one to two million new cases per year in the United States. In San Bernadino County, there are over 90 percent mortalities related to diabetes and its complications. LaSalle Medical Associates is facing unprecedented challenges in fighting the diabetic pandemic.”Dr. Albert Arteaga, Chair of LaSalle Medical Associates, adds,“As a Latino myself, I am well aware that Latinos and other people of color are more prone to developing diabetes. Don't put off getting tested. See your healthcare provider so that you stick around for your friends and family for a long, long time.”Depending on the type of diabetes, blood sugar monitoring, insulin and oral drugs may be part of your treatment. Eating a healthy diet, staying at a healthy weight and getting regular physical activity also are important parts of managing diabetes.“Proper screening and case management are the keys to living well with diabetes,” said Dr. Wu.LaSalle Medical Associates serves more than 350,000 patients in their clinics and statewide Independent Physicians Association Group (IPA). They accept most insurance including Medi-Cal, Medicare and Covered California, as well as those covered by Blue Cross, Blue Shield, Brand New Day, Molina, Care 1st, Health Net and Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP).For more information call 1-855-349-6019 or go online to LaSalleMedical .

