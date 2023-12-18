Inventionhome® Announces New Invention-Indoor And Outdoor Plant Watering System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sharon O. from Green Valley, AZ is the creator of the Indoor and Outdoor Plant Watering System, a series of cylinders that can be filled with water and frozen to dispense a slow flow of water close to the plant roots for optimal growth. Once cylinder (1) is frozen, it can be placed in cylinder (2), which is buried within the plant, allowing the water to unfreeze and release a slow, steady drip of water to the plant throughout the day. The product is useful for both home and commercial gardening applications by eliminating the need to manually water plants multiple times per day. The product can be made of multiple materials such as BPA free plastics, aluminum, etc. and available in several sizes and colors.The gardening industry includes various tools and accessories such as shovels, hoes, watering cans, smart watering devices, and much more. Manufacturers are continually working on improving the design, materials, and functionality of these items. Increasing awareness of environmental issues has led to a focus on sustainable and eco-friendly gardening practices. Products and services that promote water conservation, reduce waste, and use organic materials align with these trends. The Indoor and Outdoor Plant Watering System will fill several niches and could be an asset to any manufacturer looking to expand their product line.Sharon filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Indoor and Outdoor Plant Watering System product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Indoor and Outdoor Plant Watering System can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

