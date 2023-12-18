Flexible Health Spending: Binkey Rewind's FSA/HSA Reimbursement Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Binkey makes it easy for consumers to pay with FSA and HSA cards and use insurance so merchants and financial institutions can optimize customer satisfaction.

- Obi Ohaeri - Founder and CEOAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Many experts and consumers feel the world of healthcare is broken. Binkey provides a service that makes it easy for consumers to pay with FSA and HSA cards and use insurance so merchants and financial institutions can optimize customer satisfaction.Binkey offers convenience to merchants and financial institutions that accept FSA card payments and process HSA cards . The platform's AI authentication helps customers identify eligible products. It allows organizations to provide clients with payment flexibility by accepting FSA and HSA funds. Customers can get reimbursed by the platform through its integrated post-purchase module.'We want to revolutionize the way people use their health benefits, making it simpler and more beneficial for everyone involved. Our goal is that Binkey will touch every health benefit dollar a consumer spends" says Obi Ohaeri, Founder and CEO.“Customers enjoy the flexibility and ease of use our technology provides, so they become loyal to the organizations that work with our platform.”Binkey stands out for its low-cost and transparent pricing, its exceptional client service, and its customer-centric design. It uses HIPAA-compliant software and military-grade security. Its comprehensive reporting provides data analytics that helps businesses grow.The platform allows companies to accept FSA and HSA card payments for qualifying purchases. This feature can give companies an edge over their competitors who don't accept these payment options. Binkey also allows businesses to produce an IIAS Certificate of Eligibility that they can send to credit card companies to reduce decline rates. Convenient checkout will boost customer satisfaction and increase loyalty.Binkey's Rewind Reimbursement Program is transforming the face of healthcare payments. Its flexible spending options are a game changer for merchants, financial institutions, and consumers alike. It boosts company revenue, keeps customers happy, and makes healthcare more accessible and affordable.FSA funds for the calendar year need to be spent by Dec 31st, but account holders have until March 15th of the following year to submit all their claims. This means that for the first 3 months of next year, account holders with unspent funds can't access those dollars unless they can find eligible items for reimbursement.This could be a great opportunity for financial institutions to identify eligible purchases for their customers and help them access their locked FSA dollars, which would otherwise be forfeited back to their employers.

Shelley Wang

Binkey

+1 646-675-9383

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube