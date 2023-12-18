(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Unveiling the Canvas: Navigating the Global Paints and Coatings Market

The Business Research Company's Paints and Coatings Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Embark on a colorful journey through the dynamic canvas of the global paints and coatings market , witnessing its vibrant growth from $230.96 billion in 2022 to $248.87 billion in 2023, driven by a compelling Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The narrative unfolds with the paints and coatings market poised to achieve further heights, projected to reach $326.09 billion in 2027, sustaining a robust CAGR of 7.0%.

Diverse Industries Paint a Growth Story

The consumption of paints and coatings is experiencing rapid growth across diverse industries, notably automotive, construction, and manufacturing. In the automotive sector, these elements add a finishing touch, while in construction and manufacturing, they play a pivotal role in aesthetics and protection. The global building construction market is anticipated to surge from $6.6 trillion in 2019 to $8.4 trillion in 2022. Similarly, the global transportation manufacturing market is set to rise from $6.8 trillion in 2019 to $7.8 trillion in 2022. Decorative paints find extensive use in buildings and construction, while protective paints closely align with automotive, major appliance, and industrial equipment industries. The growth in end-user industries is poised to be a driving force for the paints and coatings market in the forecast period.

Market Titans: Leading the Palette of Innovation

The landscape of the paints and coatings market is adorned with key players at the forefront of innovation, contributing to its vibrant growth. The market titans shaping this trajectory include:

.Sherwin Williams Co

.PPG Industries Inc.

.Akzo Nobel N.V

.BASF SE

.Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd.

.Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

.Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

These industry leaders play a pivotal role in advancing the market, fostering innovation and driving progress.

Biocides: Preserving the Integrity of Colors

Biocides have emerged as vital additives in paints, enhancing longevity and preserving their quality. Designed to protect paints during storage and prevent the growth of fungi and algae, biocide additives are increasingly utilized. The market for biocides in paints continues to expand, driven by the transition from solvent-based to water-based paints, known for their eco-friendliness and reduced health hazards. Notable companies incorporating biocides in paint manufacturing include The Dow Chemical Company, Troy Corporation, BASF SE, Thor Group, and AkzoNobel N.V.

Regional Dynamics: A Global Canvas

In 2022, Asia-Pacific painted itself as the largest region in the paints and coatings market. Following closely, Western Europe emerged as the second-largest region, contributing to the vibrant palette of the market. Encompassing Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, the market's global reach is comprehensive.

Segmentation Insights: A Spectrum of Solutions

Explore the nuanced segmentation of the paints and coatings market, offering a spectrum of solutions tailored to diverse needs:

1) By Type: Water Borne Coatings, Solvent Based Coatings, Powder Coatings, Other Paints and Coatings

2) By Application: Architectural, Automotive, Wood, Packaging, Aerospace, Other Applications

3) By Type of Resin: Acrylic, Polyurethanes, Polyesters, Epoxy, Alkyd, Other Type of Resins

4) By Performance Range: Commodity Coating Range, Engineering Coating Range, High-Performance Coating Range

Paints And Coatings Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Paints And Coatings Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on paints and coatings market size , paints and coatings market drivers and trends, paints and coatings market major players, paints and coatings market competitors' revenues, paints and coatings market positioning, and paints and coatings market growth across geographies. The paints and coatings market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

