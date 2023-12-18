Israel Launches Air Raids On Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, Dec 18 (Petra) -- Israeli warplanes struck villages in southern Lebanon at noon Monday along with artillery bombardment amid rising tension on the border, according a Lebanese security source.It said Israeli jets carried out raids near the town of Aita al-Shaab, Jabal al-Bat and the towns of Tair Harfa and Labouneh, but there were no reports of artillery or damage.An Israeli drone also fired two missiles on a house on the outskirts of the town of Aitaroun while Israeli artillery struck Al-Mari Plain, wounding a farmer.