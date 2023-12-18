               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
BP Temporarily Halts Red Sea Shipments


12/18/2023 9:27:50 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


London, Dec 18 (Petra) -- Oil giant British Petroleum (BP) said Monday it is suspending all shipments of oil through the Red Sea after recent attacks on ships by Yemen's Houthi militia.
The BBC quoted a statement blaming the "deteriorating security situation" in maritime transport in the Red Sea, calling it a precautionary measure that will remain under review according to evolving conditions in the region.
It said the company's decision came after freight firms suspended journeys through the Red Sea after being targeted.

