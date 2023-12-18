BP Temporarily Halts Red Sea Shipments

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

London, Dec 18 (Petra) -- Oil giant British Petroleum (BP) said Monday it is suspending all shipments of oil through the Red Sea after recent attacks on ships by Yemen's Houthi militia.The BBC quoted a statement blaming the "deteriorating security situation" in maritime transport in the Red Sea, calling it a precautionary measure that will remain under review according to evolving conditions in the region.It said the company's decision came after freight firms suspended journeys through the Red Sea after being targeted.