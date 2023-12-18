Williamson, Mann, Gerads, Platt Headline Talented Comics Creators Attending FAN EXPO Portland

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) An incredible array of talented comics artists and writers, spanning more than a half century of work and encompassing dozens of the most popular franchises in the history of the medium through the present will be on hand as FAN EXPO Portland today announced the Artist Alley headliners for the convention, set for January 12-14 at the Oregon Convention Center. Among the superstar writers and artists are Joshua Williamson (ï¿1⁄2Superman,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Batman and Robinï¿1⁄2), Clay Mann (ï¿1⁄2Batman/Catwoman,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Heroes in Crisisï¿1⁄2), Mitch Gerads (ï¿1⁄2Mister Miracle,ï¿1⁄2 Batmanï¿1⁄2), Stephen Platt (ï¿1⁄2Moon Knight,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Wolverineï¿1⁄2), Jeremy Adams (ï¿1⁄2Green Lanternï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2The Flashï¿1⁄2), Rose Besch (ï¿1⁄2The Amazing Spider-Man,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Sheena: Queen of the Jungleï¿1⁄2), Dan Brereton (ï¿1⁄2The Nocturnals,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Batman: Thrillkillerï¿1⁄2), Jonathan Glapion (ï¿1⁄2Wonder Woman,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Batmanï¿1⁄2), and Tim Jacobus (ï¿1⁄2Goosebumps").
Just about every franchise imaginable will be well represented at FAN EXPO Portland, and comic fans will revel in meeting the creators who have made them possible. Q&Aï¿1⁄2s, interactive demonstration sessions, autographs, commission opportunities and more make the experience a canï¿1⁄2t-miss for comic lovers.
Other notables in the deep field of creators include Jonboy Meyers (ï¿1⁄2Supermanï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Venomï¿1⁄2), Cary Nord (ï¿1⁄2Daredevil,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Conanï¿1⁄2), Dan Panosian (ï¿1⁄2Iron Man,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Thorï¿1⁄2), Doc Shaner (ï¿1⁄2Future Quest,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Strange Adventuresï¿1⁄2), Tim Sheridan (ï¿1⁄2Teen Titans,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Alan Scott: Green Lanternï¿1⁄2), Ben Templesmith (ï¿1⁄230 Days of Night,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Star Warsï¿1⁄2), Randy Emberlin (ï¿1⁄2Amazing Spider-Man,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Batmanï¿1⁄2), Guy Gilchrist (ï¿1⁄2The Muppets,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Nancyï¿1⁄2), Stephen Green(ï¿1⁄2Hellboy,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Sea of Starsï¿1⁄2), Karl Kesel (ï¿1⁄2The Adventures of Superman,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Fantastic Fourï¿1⁄2), Mindy Lee ("Crimson Lotus,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Bounty Comicï¿1⁄2), Steve Lieber (ï¿1⁄2Vampirella,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Undergroundï¿1⁄2), Kevin Maguire (ï¿1⁄2Justice League,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Batman Confidentialï¿1⁄2), Arthur Suydam (Marvel Zombies, ï¿1⁄2The Walking Deadï¿1⁄2) and dozens of others, many from Portland and the Pacific Northwest. The full list is available at
The FAN EXPO Portland comics lineup bolsters an event whose celebrity field is also first-rate. ï¿1⁄2Stranger Thingsï¿1⁄2 standout Joseph Quinn, "Daredevil" tandem of Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, ï¿1⁄2The Walking Deadï¿1⁄2 stars Jon Bernthal (ï¿1⁄2The Punisherï¿1⁄2) and Laurie Holden, Giancarlo Esposito (ï¿1⁄2The Mandalorian,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Breaking Badï¿1⁄2), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, ï¿1⁄2Avengers: Infinity Warï¿1⁄2), Danny Trejo (Machete, The Book of Boba Fett), Lana Parrilla (ï¿1⁄2Once Upon a Time,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Spin Cityï¿1⁄2), ï¿1⁄2Charmedï¿1⁄2 duo of Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, Peter Weller (RoboCop, The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension), Jason Lee (Vanilla Sky, Almost Famous), Mary McDonnell (ï¿1⁄2Battlestar Galactica,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2The Fall of the House of Usherï¿1⁄2) and Emily Swallow (ï¿1⁄2The Mandalorian,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Supernaturalï¿1⁄2) are among the many headliners.
FAN EXPO Portland features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.
Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, and Ultimate Fan Packages for FAN EXPO Portland are available now. Advance pricing is available until December 28, 2023. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for comic creator guests, voice actors, and cosplayers.
Portland is the second event on the 2024 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq/home/events/.
