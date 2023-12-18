Turkmenistan Talks Investment Projects With CIS Countries

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Turkmenistan has
registered 478 investment projects with the participation of
companies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member
states, said Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of
Turkmenistan Hojamyrat Geldimyradov this during a meeting of the
CIS Council of Heads of Government in Moscow, Trend reports.
According to Geldimyradov, the mentioned projects are registered
for a total amount approaching $5 billion.
He emphasized that Turkmenistan's trade, economic, and
investment ties with many CIS countries are developing steadily,
providing a good basis for further stable economic development.
He added that Turkmenistan pays special attention to creating
favorable conditions for expansion of mutually beneficial trade,
economic and investment cooperation, integration, and economic
ties.
"Special attention is paid to improving the quality of the space
through which transportation and energy projects are carried out,
as well as the creation of modern infrastructure," he
emphasized.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN18122023000187011040ID1107619010
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.