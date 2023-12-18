Kyrgyzstan Urges CIS To Enhance Trade And Investment Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan. December 18. It's crucial
to create all conditions for expanding mutual trade in services and
enhancing its level of liberalization to improve investment
cooperation among the CIS countries, Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of
Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers, said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during the meeting of the Council of Heads of
Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in
Moscow.
According to him, reducing dependence on imported components in
the overall CIS economy can only be achieved through implementation
of joint innovative and investment projects, coupled with
efforts.
"Recently, at the 100th anniversary meeting of the CIS Economic
Council on December 8, 2023, several crucial decisions and
documents were adopted, one of which involves eliminating obstacles
in mutual trade among CIS member states and recommendations for
their removal. I believe it's essential to take joint measures to
minimize various barriers and border checks, develop existing and
establish new transport corridors," he said.
Summing up Kyrgyzstan's chairmanship in the CIS in 2023, he
noted that the primary focus was on strengthening trust and
security in the region, creating conditions for expanding economic
partnerships, and enhancing the authority of the CIS.
Russia will assume the chairmanship of the CIS in 2024.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN18122023000187011040ID1107619009
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.