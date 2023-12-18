Bp Red-Lights Oil Tanker Transportation Via Red Sea For While

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. bp has suspended
oil tanker transportation through the Red Sea, the company said,
Trend reports.
"Due to the deteriorating situation with the safety of vessels
in the Red Sea, bp has decided to temporarily cease all transit,"
the company said.
Previously, container transit via the Red Sea was suspended by
Maersk, MSC, and Hapag-Lloyd for the same reason.
Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in
the Gaza Strip, Yemen's rebels-Houthis from the movement "Ansar
Allah" announced that they will strike Israeli territory and refuse
to allow ships associated with it to pass through the Red Sea and
the Bab al-Mandab Strait.
