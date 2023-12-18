               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Bp Red-Lights Oil Tanker Transportation Via Red Sea For While


12/18/2023 9:21:25 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. bp has suspended oil tanker transportation through the Red Sea, the company said, Trend reports.

"Due to the deteriorating situation with the safety of vessels in the Red Sea, bp has decided to temporarily cease all transit," the company said.

Previously, container transit via the Red Sea was suspended by Maersk, MSC, and Hapag-Lloyd for the same reason.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, Yemen's rebels-Houthis from the movement "Ansar Allah" announced that they will strike Israeli territory and refuse to allow ships associated with it to pass through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

