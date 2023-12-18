               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Central Bank Of Azerbaijan And IFC Look Into Co-Op Horizons


12/18/2023 9:21:25 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have discussed prospects of cooperation, said CBA chairman Taleh Kazimov in X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"We had the pleasure of meeting today with an IFC group led by Mr. Alfonso Garca Mora, Vice President for Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean. During the meeting, we had a fruitful exchange of views on the IFC's efforts in Azerbaijan, the status of cooperation between the CBA and the IFC, ongoing projects, and future collaboration potential," the publication says.

Over the last 30 years, the IFC has spent over 800 million US dollars on over 60 projects in Azerbaijan.

The CBA and the IFC are actively working on a fintech plan for 2024-2028.

