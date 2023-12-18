Central Bank Of Azerbaijan And IFC Look Into Co-Op Horizons

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The Central Bank
of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC)
have discussed prospects of cooperation, said CBA chairman Taleh
Kazimov in X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"We had the pleasure of meeting today with an IFC group led by
Mr. Alfonso Garca Mora, Vice President for Europe, Latin America,
and the Caribbean. During the meeting, we had a fruitful exchange
of views on the IFC's efforts in Azerbaijan, the status of
cooperation between the CBA and the IFC, ongoing projects, and
future collaboration potential," the publication says.
Over the last 30 years, the IFC has spent over 800 million US
dollars on over 60 projects in Azerbaijan.
The CBA and the IFC are actively working on a fintech plan for
2024-2028.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN18122023000187011040ID1107619007
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.