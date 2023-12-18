Turkmenistan Puts Premium On CIS-Framed Transport Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Turkmenistan regards transportation development as one of the most significant priorities of its collaboration with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), with the goal of constantly increasing the volume of freight and passenger traffic, Deputy Chairman of Turkmenistan's Cabinet of Ministers Hojamyrat Geldimyradov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Moscow.

According to him, in this context, Turkmenistan supports the initiative to coordinate actions with partners to create new transit corridors and joint entry into major markets for transport services.

Geldimyradov noted that such projects as, for example, the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad open prospects for significantly expanding the volume and improving the quality of trade and economic interaction with CIS countries on the Eurasian continent.

The meeting is being held in the center of the VDNKh (Exhibition of Achievements of the National Economy) in Moscow. Before the meeting, the prime ministers of the CIS countries familiarized themselves with the international exhibition forum in Russia, which started at the VDNKh exhibition center.

The exhibition forum demonstrates the development of Russia's regions and the new production technologies in the country.

