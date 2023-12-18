Turkmenistan Puts Premium On CIS-Framed Transport Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Turkmenistan
regards transportation development as one of the most significant
priorities of its collaboration with the Commonwealth of
Independent States (CIS), with the goal of constantly increasing
the volume of freight and passenger traffic, Deputy Chairman of
Turkmenistan's Cabinet of Ministers Hojamyrat Geldimyradov said,
Trend reports.
He spoke at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government
in Moscow.
According to him, in this context, Turkmenistan supports the
initiative to coordinate actions with partners to create new
transit corridors and joint entry into major markets for transport
services.
Geldimyradov noted that such projects as, for example, the
Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad open prospects for
significantly expanding the volume and improving the quality of
trade and economic interaction with CIS countries on the Eurasian
continent.
The meeting is being held in the center of the VDNKh (Exhibition
of Achievements of the National Economy) in Moscow. Before the
meeting, the prime ministers of the CIS countries familiarized
themselves with the international exhibition forum in Russia, which
started at the VDNKh exhibition center.
The exhibition forum demonstrates the development of Russia's
regions and the new production technologies in the country.
