FAO's Initiative To Digitalize Uzbekistan's Agriculture Looming

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 18. The Food and
Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has prepared
the National Digital Agriculture Program for the development of
digital agriculture in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
The project draft was presented during the recent final seminar
of the project Preparing the Foundations for the Digital
Transformation of Agriculture in Uzbekistan, which brought together
national and international experts in Tashkent to demonstrate the
lessons learned and provide recommendations for further
implementation of innovations and digital technologies in the
country's agriculture.
This project has aided in the growth of collaboration and
knowledge exchange between farmers, agribusiness businesses,
research, and agricultural consulting services in the Uzbek
Ferghana Valley at both the national and local levels.
During the presentation event, Daniela Di Gianantonio, Head of
the FAO Group on Digital Agriculture in Europe and Central Asia,
noted that Uzbekistan has taken important steps towards
digitalizing e-government systems in agriculture.
“The National Digital Agriculture Program will serve as a
strategic guide for transforming the country's agri-food system
into a modern, competitive, and sustainable sector,” she said.
Meanwhile, in October this year, the project team led by FAO
international consultant Bradley Patterson made field visits to
four forestry enterprises in Uzbekistan to monitor the work carried
out in 2023.
Over the past period, drainage facilities have been created in
the foothill areas of the pilot project sites to manage catchments
on an area of more than 2,000 hectares; 180 seed sites have been
created to improve the condition of 20,000 hectares of degraded
pastures; and technical work has been carried out on an area of
4,200 hectares to promote the natural renewal of forests.
In total, during the implementation of the FAO project in
Uzbekistan, work to ensure sustainable forest management was
carried out on an area of 78,000 hectares.
